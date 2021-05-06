Genel Energy : Result of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 6 May 2021, and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 277,670,478 and each share attracted one vote.
Resolutions 7 and 13 to re-elect Esa Ikaheimonen and Martin Gudgeon respectively were withdrawn prior to the meeting.
The results were as follows:
Resolutions
For
%
Against
%
Withheld
Total
lodged
1.
To receive the audited
financial statements of the
211,282,506
99.99%
17,258
0.01%
15,443
211,315,207
Company for the year ended
31 December 2020
2.
To declare a final distribution
of 10 US cents per ordinary
211,315,207
100%
0
0%
0
211,315,207
share for the financial year
ending 31 December 2020
3.
To approve the
Remuneration Policy for
111,404,413
57.94%
80,873,006
42.06%
19,037,788
211,315,207
Directors
4.
To approve the Annual
Report on Remuneration for
129,041,748
61.07%
82,247,207
38.93%
26,252
211,315,207
the year ended 31 December
2020
5.
To re-elect Mr David
McManus as a Non‑Executive
211,015,688
99.87%
283,629
0.13%
15,890
211,315,207
Director
6.
To re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an
130,500,300
61.76%
80,799,017
38.24%
15,890
211,315,207
Executive Director
8.
To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon
189,955,677
99.93%
131,138
0.07%
27,426
211,315,207
as a Non‑Executive Director
9.
To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga
Bilgin as a Non-Executive
189,962,201
89.91%
21,325,580
10.09%
27,426
211,315,207
Director
10.
To re-elect Mr Tim Bushall as
211,247,269
99.98%
40,512
0.02%
27,426
211,315,207
a Non-Executive Director
11.
To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu
211,246,262
99.98%
41,519
0.02%
27,426
211,315,207
as Non-Executive Director
12.
To re-elect Mr Hassan Gozal
190,042,339
89.94%
21,255,978
10.06%
16,890
211,315,207
as a Non-Executive Director
14.
To re-elect Mrs Nazli K
Williams as a Non-Executive
171,043,215
80.95%
40,255,102
19.05%
16,890
211,315,207
Director.
15.
To appoint BDO as the
211,263,358
99.98%
50,849
0.02%
1,000
211,315,207
Company's auditor
16.
To authorise the Directors to
211,308,445
100%
6,762
0%
0
211,315,207
set the Auditor's fees
17.
To give the Company limited
authority to make political
189,659,709
90.27%
20,449,082
9.73%
4,000
210,112,791
donations and expenditure
18.
To approve the Genel Energy
plc 2021 Performance Share
111,373,656
57.92%
80,919,799
42.08%
19,021,752
211,315,207
Plan (the "PSP")
19.
To approve the Genel Energy
plc 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan
111,411,713
57.94%
80,888,075
42.06%
19,015,419
211,315,207
(the "DBP")
20.
To authorise the Company to
211,282,961
99.99%
20,710
0.01%
11,536
211,315,207
purchase its Ordinary Shares
21.
To permit the Company to
hold general meetings, other
211,196,179
99.94%
118,578
0.06%
450
211,315,207
than an AGM, on not less
than 14 clear days' notice
Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 10¢ per share in relation to the 2018 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:
Ex-dividenddate: 13 May 2021
Record Date: 14 May 2021
Payment Date: 14 June 2021
The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 3, 4, 6, 18, and 19 were passed with the requisite majority, c.40% of votes were cast against them. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders. The Board continues to support Bill Higgs as he successfully delivers the Company strategy and creates value for all shareholders.
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.