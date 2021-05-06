Log in
    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY PLC

(GENL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/06 09:46:05 am
176.3 GBX   +1.79%
09:33aGENEL ENERGY  : Result of AGM
PU
09:31aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Result of AGM
DJ
06:56aGENEL ENERGY  : CFO to Depart Board
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genel Energy : Result of AGM

05/06/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6 May 2021

Genel Energy plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 6 May 2021, and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 277,670,478 and each share attracted one vote.

Resolutions 7 and 13 to re-elect Esa Ikaheimonen and Martin Gudgeon respectively were withdrawn prior to the meeting.

The results were as follows:

Resolutions

For

%

Against

%

Withheld

Total

lodged

1.

To receive the audited

financial statements of the

211,282,506

99.99%

17,258

0.01%

15,443

211,315,207

Company for the year ended

31 December 2020

2.

To declare a final distribution

of 10 US cents per ordinary

211,315,207

100%

0

0%

0

211,315,207

share for the financial year

ending 31 December 2020

3.

To approve the

Remuneration Policy for

111,404,413

57.94%

80,873,006

42.06%

19,037,788

211,315,207

Directors

4.

To approve the Annual

Report on Remuneration for

129,041,748

61.07%

82,247,207

38.93%

26,252

211,315,207

the year ended 31 December

2020

5.

To re-elect Mr David

McManus as a NonExecutive

211,015,688

99.87%

283,629

0.13%

15,890

211,315,207

Director

6.

To re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an

130,500,300

61.76%

80,799,017

38.24%

15,890

211,315,207

Executive Director

8.

To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon

189,955,677

99.93%

131,138

0.07%

27,426

211,315,207

as a NonExecutive Director

9.

To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga

Bilgin as a Non-Executive

189,962,201

89.91%

21,325,580

10.09%

27,426

211,315,207

Director

10.

To re-elect Mr Tim Bushall as

211,247,269

99.98%

40,512

0.02%

27,426

211,315,207

a Non-Executive Director

11.

To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu

211,246,262

99.98%

41,519

0.02%

27,426

211,315,207

as Non-Executive Director

12.

To re-elect Mr Hassan Gozal

190,042,339

89.94%

21,255,978

10.06%

16,890

211,315,207

as a Non-Executive Director

14.

To re-elect Mrs Nazli K

Williams as a Non-Executive

171,043,215

80.95%

40,255,102

19.05%

16,890

211,315,207

Director.

15.

To appoint BDO as the

211,263,358

99.98%

50,849

0.02%

1,000

211,315,207

Company's auditor

16.

To authorise the Directors to

211,308,445

100%

6,762

0%

0

211,315,207

set the Auditor's fees

17.

To give the Company limited

authority to make political

189,659,709

90.27%

20,449,082

9.73%

4,000

210,112,791

donations and expenditure

18.

To approve the Genel Energy

plc 2021 Performance Share

111,373,656

57.92%

80,919,799

42.08%

19,021,752

211,315,207

Plan (the "PSP")

19.

To approve the Genel Energy

plc 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan

111,411,713

57.94%

80,888,075

42.06%

19,015,419

211,315,207

(the "DBP")

20.

To authorise the Company to

211,282,961

99.99%

20,710

0.01%

11,536

211,315,207

purchase its Ordinary Shares

21.

To permit the Company to

hold general meetings, other

211,196,179

99.94%

118,578

0.06%

450

211,315,207

than an AGM, on not less

than 14 clear days' notice

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 10¢ per share in relation to the 2018 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

  • Ex-dividenddate: 13 May 2021
  • Record Date: 14 May 2021
  • Payment Date: 14 June 2021

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 3, 4, 6, 18, and 19 were passed with the requisite majority, c.40% of votes were cast against them. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders. The Board continues to support Bill Higgs as he successfully delivers the Company strategy and creates value for all shareholders.

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.comand on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 20 and 21) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

+44 20 7659 5100

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

Vigo Communications

+44 20 7830 9700

Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 13:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 M - -
Net income 2021 66,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 669 M 669 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart GENEL ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,84 $
Last Close Price 2,41 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William George Higgs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esa Tapani Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer & Director
David McManus Chairman
Mike Adams Technical Director
Paul Weir Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY PLC19.94%669
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.63%74 812
CNOOC LIMITED17.55%48 499
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.82%44 772
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.13%40 090
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.24%38 546