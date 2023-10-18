Genel Energy PLC - Kurdistan-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS buys 3.0 million shares at GBP0.83 each for a total of GBP2.5 million on Tuesday in London. Genel Non-Executive Director Umit Tolga Bilgin is vice-chair of Bilgin Grup.

Independent Non-Executive Director Yetik Mert buys 107,000 shares at GBP0.86 each, worth GBP91,774. Mert also buys in London on Tuesday.

Current stock price: 89.80 pence, up 2.3% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 25%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

