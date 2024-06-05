Redefining Immuno-Oncology

Corporate Presentation June 2024

Highlights

Olvi-Vec: late-stage Clinical Program focused on Platinum Resensitization in Multiple Indications

Ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in late-stage platinum resistant/refractory ovarian cancer (PRROC)

Ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial via systemic in recurrent small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

Planned Phase 2 trial via systemic in recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

CHOICETM Platform; Broad and Diverse Discovery Engine

Library with over 500 novel vaccinia strains and 110+ transgenes

Validating Strategic Partnership

Newsoara Biopharma (Greater China rights) has paid $11M to date and Genelux is eligible for additional development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and up to mid-double-digit percentages royalties on net sales

Focused Commercial Strategy

US launch in Ovarian Cancer initially; strategic partnerships for ex-US rights

Estimated Billion Dollar Plus Annual Market Opportunity

Potential well beyond ovarian and lung cancers in numerous settings via systemic administration

3

The Most Advanced Non-local Delivery Oncolytic Immunotherapy

Olvi-Vec: 7 Completed Clinical Trials (>150 Patients)

Physician-preferred routes of delivery

  • Regional and Systemic Administration to preferentially locate, colonize and destroy tumor cells, including metastatic disease
  • IV therapy currently being used in small cell lung cancer Phase 1b/2 trial
  • Potential utility in multiple cancers (demonstrated in 20 pre-clinical liquid & solid tumor models, e.g., ovarian, lung, breast, colon, kidney, prostate)

Antitumor Effect

and Well Tolerated

  • Strong data in Phase 1b/2 trial in platinum- resistant/refractory ovarian cancer
  • No Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) observed
  • In Ovarian Cancer trial, catheter placement is prior to chemotherapy, with removal 2 days after initial placement

Ideal Backbone of

Combination Therapy

  • Turns tumors "hot" by localized inflammation and induction of the influx of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)
  • Positively modulates anti-tumor pathways in tumor microenvironment
  • Potential to use with various modalities including in patients who failed platinum-based chemotherapy in multiple tumor types

4

Program Builds on Completed Trials to Exploit Competitive Advantages

3 Upcoming Trial Readouts have Potential to Redefine:

Therapy (platinum resensitization in multiple indications)

Modality (systemic administration of an oncolytic virus)

Olvi-Vec

Indication

Design

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Anticipated

Collaborators

Milestones

Regional

Ovarian Cancer

Olvi-Vec

(i.pe)

Ph3 OnPrime/GOG-3076 Study Actively Enrolling

Topline results

Route

(platinum-resistant/

+Platinum-based regimen

expected in

(Cooperative Group)

refractory)

Received FDA Fast Track Designation

2H, 2025

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Olvi-Vec (IV)

Expected to

(recurrent/platinum-ICI

+Platinum/Checkpoint

Ph2 Regulatory Submission

initiate in

failure)

inhibitor-based regimen

1H, 2024

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Olvi-Vec (IV)

Expected interim

Ph1b/2 Enrolling

readout in

(recurrent/platinum failure)

+Platinum-based regimen

2H, 2024

Systemic

Ovarian Cancer

Olvi-Vec (IV)

Ph1b/2 Regulatory

(recurrent/platinum failure)

+Platinum-based regimen

Submission

(Greater China)

Route

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Olvi-Vec (IV)

(recurrent/platinum-ICI

+Platinum/Checkpoint

Planned

failure)

inhibitor-based regimen

Pancreatic Cancer

Olvi-Vec (IV)

Regulatory

(recurrent)

+Adoptive Cell Therapy

Submission

(Worldwide Rights Ex-

Greater China)

5

Olvi-Vec Seeks to Unleash Immune System Against Cancer

Key Takeaways

Olvi-Vec is being developed as a robust immune modulator that utilizes a triple mode of action to mount a personalized attack against cancer cells throughout the body and aims to:

Olvi-Vec

viral infection

Oncolysis and

release of tumor

(neo)antigens

Innate

Adaptive

Immune Activation

Immune Activation

Increase Type I IFNs

APCs present (neo)antigens

Increase DAMPs / PAMPs

T-cell activation & cytotoxicity

Anti-tumor immune memory

  • Selectively replicate in tumors to kill cancer cells directly, including cancer stem cells
  • Enhance (neo)antigen presentation and stimulates a tumor-specific immune response
  • Convert tumor microenvironment from immunosuppressive (cold state) to immunoreactive (hot state)

PAMPs - Pathogen-associated Molecular Patterns

DAMPs - Damage-associated Molecular Patterns

'Cold' tumor before Olvi-Vec

'Hot' tumor following Olvi-Vec immunotherapy

No or relatively low number of immune

Increase of proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines

effector cells

Influx of CD8+ effector T cells

Relatively high number of immune

M2 to M1 transition of tumor-associated macrophages

suppressor cells

Decrease of immune suppression

Changes of tumor gene expression profile

Immunogenic tumor cell death

Vascular collapse

6

Olvi-Vec-Primed Immunochemotherapy: Reversing Platinum Resistance

Olvi-Vec-Induced Hot Tumor

Pro-therapeutic gene expression

[VIRO-15 Monotherapy Data]

  • Positive regulation of T-cell activating and trafficking1
  • Expression profiles (e.g., STAT1) correlated to better prognosis2
  • Promotion of sensitization3 / response to chemotherapy4

Chemotherapy synergy

  • Immunogenic cell death and presentation of oncogenic neoantigens
  • Depletion of suppressor cells5
  • Increase susceptibility to cytotoxic T-lymphocytes

"Prime & Boost"

  1. Song et al. (Mol Ther (2007) 15(8):1558-1563)
  2. Wang et al., Cell. 2016; 165(5): 1092-1105

3Mantovani et al., J Exp Med. 2015;212(4):435-445

4 Ahmed et al., Mol Aspects Med.2014;39:110-25

5Weir et al., Cancers (Basel) (2011) 3(3):3114-3142 Emens et al., Cancer Immunol Res (2015) 3(5):436-443)

7

A Maturing Modality with Phase 3 Companies Validating OV Potential

Limitations of 1st Gen Viruses

  • Limited to local delivery and scope of addressable cancers

Next Generation

Best-in-Class

Regional & Systemic

Administration

Potential across

multiple tumor types

Phase 2 Ovarian Cancer

Apparent tumor re-sensitization to

platinum-based therapy

Phase 1b Solid Tumors

Dose-dependent mOS in primary & metastatic

lung-diseased patients after multiple IV doses

Potential Clinical Advantages of Olvi-Vec

FDA/EMA Approval

PMDA Approval in

Phase 3 monotherapy

in Melanoma

malignant glioma

trial [interim data] in

bladder cancer

Systemic Dosing and Redosing Target & Treat Metastatic Diseases Robust Immune Activation Profile Broad spectrum of accessible tumor types

MultipleRoutes of Delivery Tumor Selectivity Strong immune activator Nonhuman Pathogen

mOS: median overall survival

8

Regional

Administration

Program

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Program: Regional (Intraperitoneal) Delivery

Key Takeaways

  • Phase 1 tested condensed dosing schedule and demonstrated tolerability with evidence of anti- tumor activity
  • Phase 2 demonstrated promising Overall Response Rate (ORR) and Progression Free Survival (PFS), and clinical reversal of platinum resistance and refractoriness
  • Phase 3 registrational trial ongoing with topline results expected in 2H, 2025

Completed and ongoing clinical trials in heavily pre-treated

platinum resistant/refractory patients

Trial Sites

Clinical

Design

Patients

Randomization

Status

Location / (#)

Stage

US / (1)

Phase 1

Monotherapy

11

Single Arm

Completed1

(Dose Escalation)

US / (2)

Phase 2

Combination

27

Single Arm

Completed2

(platinum-based regimen)

US / (~30)

Phase 3

Combination

186

2:1

Enrolling3

(platinum-based regimen)

1 Manyam et al., Gynecol Oncol. 2021;163(3):481-489.

2 Holloway et al., JAMA Oncol. 2023 Jul 1;9(7):903-908.

3 Holloway et al., Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2023 Sep 4;33(9):1458-1463.

10

