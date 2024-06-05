Redefining Immuno-Oncology
Corporate Presentation June 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections, about Genelux Corporation ("Genelux," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management team, and on information currently available to such management team. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the expansion and advancement of our platform and pipeline and our approach and strategy related to the platform and pipeline; Olvi-Vec's potential utility and our plans and expectations for Olvi-Vec across various designs and indications; our expectations regarding the field of oncolytic viral immunotherapy; Olvi-Vec's potential to provide utility across multiple tumor types, and our expectations regarding our Phase 3 trial; the potential of our current and future pipeline to produce best-in-class drugs; our clinical trial strategy and design; our expectations regarding (i) the timing of our Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials and (ii) our intellectual property rights under the Newsoara license agreement; our planned investments to meet worldwide clinical trial demand and facilitate our U.S. commercial launch; the commercial market opportunity for Olvi-Vec in the United States; our various commercial strategies for self-launchingOlvi-Vec for ovarian cancer in the United States, including expected milestones related to clinical trials and commercial partnerships and collaborations; and our expectations regarding our cash operating runway, including funding from Newsoara. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of ours for future operations, are forward-looking statements.
Although we do not make forward- looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of and those of our industry to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will" or "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Except as required by law, Genelux does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
We have filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and will file a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this presentation relates. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (when available) and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and tradenames referred to in this presentation appear without the ® and symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights, or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks and tradenames.
This presentation discusses a product candidate that is under clinical study and which has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of this product candidate for the use for which it is being studied.
Highlights
Olvi-Vec: late-stage Clinical Program focused on Platinum Resensitization in Multiple Indications
Ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in late-stage platinum resistant/refractory ovarian cancer (PRROC)
Ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial via systemic in recurrent small cell lung cancer (SCLC)
Planned Phase 2 trial via systemic in recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
CHOICETM Platform; Broad and Diverse Discovery Engine
Library with over 500 novel vaccinia strains and 110+ transgenes
Validating Strategic Partnership
Newsoara Biopharma (Greater China rights) has paid $11M to date and Genelux is eligible for additional development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and up to mid-double-digit percentages royalties on net sales
Focused Commercial Strategy
US launch in Ovarian Cancer initially; strategic partnerships for ex-US rights
Estimated Billion Dollar Plus Annual Market Opportunity
Potential well beyond ovarian and lung cancers in numerous settings via systemic administration
3
The Most Advanced Non-local Delivery Oncolytic Immunotherapy
Olvi-Vec: 7 Completed Clinical Trials (>150 Patients)
Physician-preferred routes of delivery
- Regional and Systemic Administration to preferentially locate, colonize and destroy tumor cells, including metastatic disease
- IV therapy currently being used in small cell lung cancer Phase 1b/2 trial
- Potential utility in multiple cancers (demonstrated in 20 pre-clinical liquid & solid tumor models, e.g., ovarian, lung, breast, colon, kidney, prostate)
Antitumor Effect
and Well Tolerated
- Strong data in Phase 1b/2 trial in platinum- resistant/refractory ovarian cancer
- No Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) observed
- In Ovarian Cancer trial, catheter placement is prior to chemotherapy, with removal 2 days after initial placement
Ideal Backbone of
Combination Therapy
- Turns tumors "hot" by localized inflammation and induction of the influx of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)
- Positively modulates anti-tumor pathways in tumor microenvironment
- Potential to use with various modalities including in patients who failed platinum-based chemotherapy in multiple tumor types
4
Program Builds on Completed Trials to Exploit Competitive Advantages
3 Upcoming Trial Readouts have Potential to Redefine:
➢ Therapy (platinum resensitization in multiple indications)
➢ Modality (systemic administration of an oncolytic virus)
Olvi-Vec
Indication
Design
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Anticipated
Collaborators
Milestones
Regional
Ovarian Cancer
Olvi-Vec
(i.pe)
Ph3 OnPrime/GOG-3076 Study Actively Enrolling
Topline results
Route
(platinum-resistant/
+Platinum-based regimen
expected in
(Cooperative Group)
refractory)
Received FDA Fast Track Designation
2H, 2025
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Olvi-Vec (IV)
Expected to
(recurrent/platinum-ICI
+Platinum/Checkpoint
Ph2 Regulatory Submission
initiate in
failure)
inhibitor-based regimen
1H, 2024
Small Cell Lung Cancer
Olvi-Vec (IV)
Expected interim
Ph1b/2 Enrolling
readout in
(recurrent/platinum failure)
+Platinum-based regimen
2H, 2024
Systemic
Ovarian Cancer
Olvi-Vec (IV)
Ph1b/2 Regulatory
(recurrent/platinum failure)
+Platinum-based regimen
Submission
(Greater China)
Route
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Olvi-Vec (IV)
(recurrent/platinum-ICI
+Platinum/Checkpoint
Planned
failure)
inhibitor-based regimen
Pancreatic Cancer
Olvi-Vec (IV)
Regulatory
(recurrent)
+Adoptive Cell Therapy
Submission
(Worldwide Rights Ex-
Greater China)
5
Olvi-Vec Seeks to Unleash Immune System Against Cancer
Key Takeaways
Olvi-Vec is being developed as a robust immune modulator that utilizes a triple mode of action to mount a personalized attack against cancer cells throughout the body and aims to:
Olvi-Vec
viral infection
Oncolysis and
release of tumor
(neo)antigens
Innate
Adaptive
Immune Activation
Immune Activation
•
Increase Type I IFNs
•
APCs present (neo)antigens
•
Increase DAMPs / PAMPs
• T-cell activation & cytotoxicity
•
Anti-tumor immune memory
- Selectively replicate in tumors to kill cancer cells directly, including cancer stem cells
- Enhance (neo)antigen presentation and stimulates a tumor-specific immune response
- Convert tumor microenvironment from immunosuppressive (cold state) to immunoreactive (hot state)
PAMPs - Pathogen-associated Molecular Patterns
DAMPs - Damage-associated Molecular Patterns
'Cold' tumor before Olvi-Vec
'Hot' tumor following Olvi-Vec immunotherapy
• No or relatively low number of immune
•
Increase of proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines
effector cells
•
Influx of CD8+ effector T cells
• Relatively high number of immune
•
M2 to M1 transition of tumor-associated macrophages
suppressor cells
•
Decrease of immune suppression
• Changes of tumor gene expression profile
• Immunogenic tumor cell death
•
Vascular collapse
6
Olvi-Vec-Primed Immunochemotherapy: Reversing Platinum Resistance
Olvi-Vec-Induced Hot Tumor
Pro-therapeutic gene expression
[VIRO-15 Monotherapy Data]
- Positive regulation of T-cell activating and trafficking1
- Expression profiles (e.g., STAT1) correlated to better prognosis2
- Promotion of sensitization3 / response to chemotherapy4
Chemotherapy synergy
- Immunogenic cell death and presentation of oncogenic neoantigens
- Depletion of suppressor cells5
- Increase susceptibility to cytotoxic T-lymphocytes
"Prime & Boost"
- Song et al. (Mol Ther (2007) 15(8):1558-1563)
- Wang et al., Cell. 2016; 165(5): 1092-1105
3Mantovani et al., J Exp Med. 2015;212(4):435-445
4 Ahmed et al., Mol Aspects Med.2014;39:110-25
5Weir et al., Cancers (Basel) (2011) 3(3):3114-3142 Emens et al., Cancer Immunol Res (2015) 3(5):436-443)
7
A Maturing Modality with Phase 3 Companies Validating OV Potential
Limitations of 1st Gen Viruses
- Limited to local delivery and scope of addressable cancers
Next Generation
Best-in-Class
Regional & Systemic
Administration
Potential across
multiple tumor types
Phase 2 Ovarian Cancer
Apparent tumor re-sensitization to
platinum-based therapy
Phase 1b Solid Tumors
Dose-dependent mOS in primary & metastatic
lung-diseased patients after multiple IV doses
Potential Clinical Advantages of Olvi-Vec
FDA/EMA Approval
PMDA Approval in
Phase 3 monotherapy
in Melanoma
malignant glioma
trial [interim data] in
bladder cancer
✓Systemic Dosing and Redosing ✓Target & Treat Metastatic Diseases ✓Robust Immune Activation Profile ✓Broad spectrum of accessible tumor types
✓MultipleRoutes of Delivery ✓Tumor Selectivity ✓Strong immune activator ✓Nonhuman Pathogen
mOS: median overall survival
8
Regional
Administration
Program
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Program: Regional (Intraperitoneal) Delivery
Key Takeaways
- Phase 1 tested condensed dosing schedule and demonstrated tolerability with evidence of anti- tumor activity
- Phase 2 demonstrated promising Overall Response Rate (ORR) and Progression Free Survival (PFS), and clinical reversal of platinum resistance and refractoriness
- Phase 3 registrational trial ongoing with topline results expected in 2H, 2025
Completed and ongoing clinical trials in heavily pre-treated
platinum resistant/refractory patients
Trial Sites
Clinical
Design
Patients
Randomization
Status
Location / (#)
Stage
US / (1)
Phase 1
Monotherapy
11
Single Arm
Completed1
(Dose Escalation)
US / (2)
Phase 2
Combination
27
Single Arm
Completed2
(platinum-based regimen)
US / (~30)
Phase 3
Combination
186
2:1
Enrolling3
(platinum-based regimen)
1 Manyam et al., Gynecol Oncol. 2021;163(3):481-489.
2 Holloway et al., JAMA Oncol. 2023 Jul 1;9(7):903-908.
3 Holloway et al., Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2023 Sep 4;33(9):1458-1463.
10
