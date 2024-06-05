Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections, about Genelux Corporation ("Genelux," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management team, and on information currently available to such management team. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the expansion and advancement of our platform and pipeline and our approach and strategy related to the platform and pipeline; Olvi-Vec's potential utility and our plans and expectations for Olvi-Vec across various designs and indications; our expectations regarding the field of oncolytic viral immunotherapy; Olvi-Vec's potential to provide utility across multiple tumor types, and our expectations regarding our Phase 3 trial; the potential of our current and future pipeline to produce best-in-class drugs; our clinical trial strategy and design; our expectations regarding (i) the timing of our Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials and (ii) our intellectual property rights under the Newsoara license agreement; our planned investments to meet worldwide clinical trial demand and facilitate our U.S. commercial launch; the commercial market opportunity for Olvi-Vec in the United States; our various commercial strategies for self-launchingOlvi-Vec for ovarian cancer in the United States, including expected milestones related to clinical trials and commercial partnerships and collaborations; and our expectations regarding our cash operating runway, including funding from Newsoara. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of ours for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Although we do not make forward- looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of and those of our industry to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will" or "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Except as required by law, Genelux does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

We have filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and will file a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this presentation relates. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (when available) and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and tradenames referred to in this presentation appear without the ® and symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights, or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks and tradenames.

This presentation discusses a product candidate that is under clinical study and which has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of this product candidate for the use for which it is being studied.