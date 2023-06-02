Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Genelux Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNLX   US36870H1032

GENELUX CORPORATION

(GNLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
29.00 USD   +6.62%
06:14aGenelux : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Genelux Corporation Announces Publication of Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 VIRO-15 Trial Evaluating Olvimulogene Nanivacirepvec (Olvi-Vec) in Platinum-Resistant or Refractory Ovarian Cancer in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology
GL
05/18Brookline Capital Initiates Genelux Corporation at Hold With $25 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genelux : Management Change - Form 8-K

06/02/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 30, 2023

Genelux Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-41599 77-0583529

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

2625 Townsgate Road, Suite 230

Westlake Village, California

91361
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (805)267-9889

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share GNLX

The NasdaqStock Market LLC

(Nasdaq Capital Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e)

On May 30, 2023, Genelux Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into an executive employment offer letter with Thomas Zindrick, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman (the "Zindrick Agreement"), with retroactive effect to April 1, 2023. Pursuant to the Zindrick Agreement, Mr. Zindrick is (i) entitled to an annual base salary of $595,000, (ii) eligible to receive an annual discretionary bonus of up to 55% of his then current base salary, and (iii) eligible to receive an annual discretionary option and/or other equity award grant covering shares of the Company's common stock.

Pursuant to the Zindrick Agreement, subject to providing a release of claims against the Company, Mr. Zindrick is entitled to, (i) in the event that his employment is terminated by the Company without cause more than three months prior to or 18 months after the closing of a corporate transaction, (a) payment in an amount equal to 12 months of Mr. Zindrick's then annual base salary and his full target annual bonus for the calendar year in which the termination occurs, which payment shall be paid in equal installments as salary continuation, and (b) payment of COBRA group health insurance premiums for up to 12 months, and (ii) in the event that his employment is terminated by the Company without cause or he resigns for good reason within three months before or within 18 months after the closing of a corporate transaction, (a) a cash lump-sum payment in an amount equal to 18 months of Mr. Zindrick's then annual base salary and his full target annual bonus for the calendar year in which the termination occurs, and (b) payment of COBRA group health insurance premiums for up to 18 months. Mr. Zindrick is also eligible for standard Company benefits and to participate in employee benefit plans and programs.

Mr. Zindrick's employment is at-will and may be terminated at any time by either Mr. Zindrick or by the Company with or without cause and without notice.

Mr. Zindrick has no family relationships with any of the Company's directors or executive officers, and he has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. In addition, there are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Zindrick and any other person pursuant to which he was selected to his roles with the Company.

The foregoing description of the Zindrick Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
10.1

Executive Employment Offer Letter, by and between the Registrant and Thomas Zindrick, J.D., dated May 30, 2023.

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Genelux Corporation
Date: June 2, 2023 By: /s/ Thomas Zindrick, J.D.

Thomas Zindrick, J.D.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Attachments

Disclaimer

Genelux Corporation published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:13:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENELUX CORPORATION
06:14aGenelux : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Genelux Corporation Announces Publication of Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 VIRO-15..
GL
05/18Brookline Capital Initiates Genelux Corporation at Hold With $25 Price Target
MT
05/15Genelux Launches $33 Million Private Placement
MT
05/15Genelux Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15Genelux Corporation announced that it expects to receive $33.30494 million in funding
CI
03/29Genelux Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Genelux Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Genelux Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/23Genelux Corporation to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on March 29, 2023
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENELUX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,17 M - -
Net income 2023 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1,44 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -35,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 703 M 703 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4 142x
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart GENELUX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Genelux Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENELUX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas D. Zindrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Doug Samuelson Chief Financial Officer
Joachim-Friedrich Kapp Director-Clinical Development
Paul Scigalla Chief Medical Officer
James L. Tyree Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENELUX CORPORATION0.00%703
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.06%83 349
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.95%78 316
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.16%27 681
GENMAB A/S-7.00%25 732
BIONTECH SE-30.69%25 092
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer