Genenta Science S p A : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of March 2023

Commission File Number: 001-41115

GENENTA SCIENCE S.P.A.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Via Olgettina No. 58

20132 Milan, Italy

(Address of principal executive office)

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Genenta Science S.p.A. informs its investors that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank; and, it does not otherwise have a business relationship, or a direct or indirect affiliation, with Silicon Valley Bank.

