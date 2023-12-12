Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 22, 2024

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or "the Company") (NYSE: GNRC) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin behalf of investors that incurred damages on their purchases in Generac securities between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than January 22, 2024, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

According to the filed Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements

to the market. Generac claimed to the market that it could grow its residential sales despite challenging economic conditions, going so far as to downplay the impact of inflation on consumer sales.

