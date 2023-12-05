Official GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC. press release

ecobee smart thermostats now integrate with Generac Propane Tank Monitors as part of the companies’ single energy management hub for the home

ecobee, together with parent company Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that all ecobee smart thermostats released since 2014 can now integrate with Generac 4G LTE Cellular Propane Tank Monitors to easily monitor fuel levels in the propane tank right from the smart thermostat screen. This integration marks the latest milestone in ecobee and Generac’s mission to create a more comfortable, secure, resilient, and efficient home energy ecosystem.

The Generac Propane Tank Monitor is a small, cellular device that attaches to the outside of the propane tank and monitors the amount of remaining fuel, helping homeowners avoid fuel run outs and plan for deliveries. The device is available through Generac Power Products, Generac dealers, and home improvement and online retailers. Through the new integration, ecobee smart thermostat owners who have a Generac Propane Tank Monitor and subscribe to tank monitoring in Mobile Link, can easily monitor fuel levels from their thermostat and receive real-time alerts when the tank is running low. The ecobee smart thermostat also sends alerts if the monitor falls offline or needs new batteries so homeowners are always informed and prepared.

“As both ecobee and Generac look toward creating a more unified and efficient smart home, we are excited to continue expanding upon our integration capabilities,” said Greg Fyke, President of ecobee. “By integrating our ecobee smart thermostats with Generac Propane Tank Monitors, we are providing customers with added peace of mind and more control over their home energy usage.”

The integration is now available in all ecobee smart thermostat models released since 2014 – ecobee3, ecobee3 lite, ecobee4, SmartThermostat with Voice Control, Smart Thermostat Enhanced, and Smart Thermostat Premium – and is compatible with all connected Generac Propane Tank Monitors for customers who are subscribed to tank monitoring in Mobile Link. Customers can also choose their notification settings on their thermostat or opt out at any time from within the Mobile Link app.

This is the second integration between ecobee and Generac – ecobee smart thermostats released since 2014 are already compatible with Generac home standby generators – as the companies look toward making energy management more seamless and convenient.

“This integration marks another milestone in our goal to create a single energy hub for the home,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power at Generac Power Systems. “By integrating fuel monitoring and ecobee smart thermostats, we’re helping customers simplify monitoring their home’s energy needs and giving peace of mind that their generators are ready to power on in an outage.”

For more information about ecobee smart thermostats, visit www.ecobee.com. For more information about Generac home standby generators or Generac Propane Tank Monitors, visit www.generac.com.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world’s first smart thermostat, ecobee has helped customers across North America save more than 28 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in Los Angeles and Chicago off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. With ecobee’s devices and services, including the Smart Security system and the award-winning Smart Thermostat Premium, ecobee continues to encourage Smart Owners to imagine what home could be. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and other power products. Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, secure, resilient, and efficient.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205562258/en/