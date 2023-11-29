Official GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. (“Generac” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/gnrc.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that on August 2, 2023, the Company held its Q2 2023 earnings call. During that call, President and CEO Aaron P. Jagfeld revealed lackluster quarterly results, including a $1 billion sales decrease year-over-year and that residential sales decreased 44%. When explaining that decline, Jagfeld contradicted his May statements discounting macroeconomic trends. He said, "[the Company] underperformed our expectations as a result of the shift in consumer spending patterns," thus admitting the importance of inflation on consumer spending. Consequently, Jagfeld advised investors, "this weaker than previously expected demand environment is expected to persist in the second half of the year, also contributing to our lower outlooked for residential product sales."

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/gnrc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Generac you have until January 22, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129225744/en/