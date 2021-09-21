Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Generac Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNRC   US3687361044

GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.

(GNRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generac : Enters Microinverter Industry with New Product Introductions

09/21/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the introduction of Generac PWRmicros, solar microinverter solutions that allow homeowners to take advantage of the full potential output of their solar array.

Introduced are the Generac PWRmicro 2:1 – a dual-module, 720W microinverter – and the Generac PWRmicro 1:1 – a single-module microinverter. The PWRmicro 2:1 has greater power ratings than many competing products and enables newer and significantly higher-powered solar modules. Furthermore, the units can be used without "clipping" array output, which leaves valuable energy production on the table.

Generac PWRmicros, which will be available to order and ship in early 2022, mark a significant step forward in cost-effective and high-performance microinverter technology. These products will help system owners harvest more energy and maximize the value generated by their investment.

"Generac is building a supermarket of solar technology, expanding our product line to give installers all the tools necessary to build the right system for their customers," said Russ Minick, president of Energy Technology and chief marketing officer at Generac. "Generac is proud to be the go-to, one-stop-shop for the modern solar professional."

Generac PWRmicros are designed to provide solar installers with a fast and simplified installation process, relative to the installation of other solar systems on the market. Because the PWRmicro 2:1 controls two PV modules at once, installers can install half the number of devices to control the same size array, providing a significant time savings. Integrated grounding and modular bus cabling further reduces installation time and simplifies wiring. Additionally, these two models of microinverter are compatible, which means that installers can mix-and-match PWRmicro 1:1 and PWRmicro 2:1 devices for ultimate design flexibility to cover any roof.

For more information on the Generac PWRmicros, Generac's line of clean energy products, or other Generac products, visit http://www.generac.com/spi.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Contact: 

Tami Kou


Tami.Kou@Generac.com


262-544-4811 Ext. 3950

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-enters-microinverter-industry-with-new-product-introductions-301381740.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
12:16pGENERAC : Enters Microinverter Industry with New Product Introductions
PR
12:16pGENERAC : Introduces PWRmanager for Whole Home Power
PR
12:16pGENERAC : Unveils New PWRgenerator, Designed to Dramatically Extend the Duration of Solar ..
PR
09/20GENERAC : To Buy Tank Utility For Undisclosed Sum
MT
09/20GENERAC : to Acquire Tank Utility, Inc.
AQ
09/20GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.(NYSE : GNRC) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/20Generac Holdings Inc. signing of a purchase agreement to acquire an unknown remaining s..
CI
09/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
PR
09/15GNRC REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder for Generac Holding..
PR
09/15GENERAC : Announces Virtual Webcast of Upcoming 2021 Investor Day
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations