Generac : Introduces PWRmanager for Whole Home Power

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the launch of PWRmanager, the newest load management system for Generac's renowned PWRcell Energy Storage System. PWRmanager unlocks whole home power by automatically controlling and sequencing which circuits and appliances receive power when the home is disconnected from the grid in a power outage event.

PWRmanager allows homeowners to use their phone or tablet to simply "swipe" off/on any circuit in their home. This can extend battery runtime during prolonged power outages by de-energizing less important circuits. And for homeowners who want to run their homes on stored sunshine on a daily basis, PWRmanager is designed to provide an uncompromised experience that other solar and battery systems simply cannot.

"The Generac PWRcell System is the most powerful battery system on the market, and now with PWRmanager, we've taken it a step further," said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer and president of Energy Technology at Generac. "A major customer pain point is that most battery systems today can only run a handful of things for a few hours or they simply lack the power output, capacity and smart load control needed to run most of the home throughout the night. With the new PWRmanager, not only does the PWRcell System work harder to keep loads powered, it also works smarter than other systems."

PWRmanager is designed as an easy-to-install device and does not require a new load panel. Rather, it installs next to the home's existing electrical panel in as little as 90 minutes. Additionally, the PWRmanager is priced lower than other similar products and integrates seamlessly with the PWRcell System and PWRview app. PWRmanager automates control of up to twelve 120V circuits or six 240V circuits, plus two thermostats.

"In a power outage, every bit of battery power is important," Minick said. "PWRmanager makes choices about how and when appliances get power on your behalf, so that you have the best outage experience possible and do not have to compromise on comfort or lifestyle."

PWRmanager will be available for purchase beginning in Spring 2022. For more information about PWRmanager or other Generac products, visit https://www.generac.com/spi.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

