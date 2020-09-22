Generac : Investor Presentation – September 2020 0 09/22/2020 | 01:45pm EDT Send by mail :

availability, cost and quality of raw materials and key components from our global supply chain and labor needed in producing our products;

the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix and regulatory tariffs; the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully; • difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets; our dependence on our distribution network;

our ability to invest in, develop or adapt to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques;

loss of our key management and employees;

increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;

failures or security breaches of our networks or information technology systems;

changes in environmental, health and safety, or product compliance laws and regulations affecting our products or operations; and

the duration and scope of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and may or will continue to adversely affect our operations, supply chain, distribution, and demand for certain of our products and services. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. 3 Generac By The Numbers 5,700 EMPLOYEES FY 2019 Doing business in over 150 COUNTRIES NET SALES ~$2.2 BILLION ADJ EBITDA ~21% Residential 51% Commercial & Industrial 41% OMNI CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION Thousands of dealers, wholesalers, retailers and e-commerce partners 4.5 MILLION Other Sq. Feet of Manufacturing & Distribution 8% OVER 500 ENGINEERS $251 MILLION FREE CASH FLOW FY 2019 Worldwide 4 Mega Trends Disruption of the traditional electrical utility model Technology & regulation will create Clean Energy opportunities Attitudes around global warming are changing Expectation of more severe weather driving power outages Natural Gas will be the fuel of the future Huge supply & increasing demand for applications beyond standby power Legacy infrastructure needs major investment cycle Rebuilding of transportation, water & power will take decades Telecommunications infrastructure shifting to next generation 5G will enable new technologies requiring significant improvement in network uptime New Emerging Trend… Home as a Sanctuary Millions of people working, learning, shopping, entertaining, and in general, spending more time at home 5 Macro Investment Themes 10% Organic CAGR $2,000 since IPO in 2010 $1,500 $1,000 $500 $- '92 '94 '96 '98 '00 '02 '04 '06 '08 '10 '12 '14 '16 '18 '19 Note: $ amounts in millions. Represents gross sales excluding freight revenue. Excludes "Portable Product" sales prior to the division's divestiture in 1998. Figures include results from acquisitions completed during 6 2011 - present; see slide titled "Summary of Acquisitions" for further details. Creating a Leading "Energy Technology" Company Power Quality Issues Continue To Increase Over 500 million outage hours during 2019 (nearly 20% higher than LT baseline average)

Aging and under-invested electrical grid more vulnerable to unpredictable and severe weather

under-invested electrical grid more vulnerable to unpredictable and severe weather Aging population and overall consumers are more dependent on power Home Standby Market Growth Opportunity is Massive Only 4.75% of US HH's have a HSB today (TAM=53M HH's)

Every 1.0% of penetration is approximately $2.5 billion market opportunity (at retail)

Generac's 75%+ share due to unique go to market strategy California market for backup power increasing significantly Local utilities triggering numerous and significant power shutoff events

Shutoff events impacting millions of customers in an attempt to mitigate risk of wildfires

Events projected to continue for several years with HSB penetration only ~1% Energy Storage & Monitoring Markets Developing Quickly New markets focused on energy cost reduction

Battery cost and performance continue to improve

Generac uniquely positioned with distribution, marketing & brand Natural Gas Generators Driving Superior Growth Rates Cleaner, greener & more cost effective for on-site power

on-site power US is ~40% gas gen sales annually and growing 2x diesel

Global opportunity is nascent - less than 1% of market Rollout of 5G Will Require Improved Network Reliability 5G will enable many new technologies - uptime critical

330k US sites & only 1/3 have backup - Generac #1 supplier

Technology to rollout globally - Generac footprint can serve Generac Worldwide Locations Vermont, USA Country Home Products Vertically Integrated Manufacturing Capacity Serving a Globally Diverse Commercial Footprint Wisconsin, USA Generac Eagle Janesville Jefferson Oshkosh Waukesha (HQ) Whitewater Generac Mobile Products Berlin Vancouver, BC Neurio Mexico Ottomotores Selmec Maine, USA Pika Energy United Kingdom Pramac UK France Pramac France Spain Pramac Iberica Italy Generac Mobile Products Dominican Republic Pramac Caribbean Germany Motortech Pramac GMBH Poland Pramac SP. ZOO Motortech Russia Pramac Russia Romania Italy Pramac Generators Pramac Industrial Kolkata, India China Captiva Pramac Fu Lee Foshan Power Equipment United Arab Emirates Pramac Middle East Singapore Pramac Asia Brasil Generac Pramac Brasil Australia 7 Pramac Australia Power Platforms Consumer Power Products Outdoor Chore Products Air-cooled Home Standby Generators Liquid-cooled Home Standby Generators Portable & Inverter Generators Prime and emergency backup for: Residential

Light Commercial Construction Recreation Pressure washers Water pumps Field & brush mowers Trimmer mowers Chippers & shredders Log splitters Lawn & leaf vacuums Stump grinders Wide variety of property maintenance applications for: Residential

Larger-acreage properties

properties Light commercial

Municipal

Farm C&I Stationary Products Mobile Power Products Larger kW & Container Gensets Industrial Stationary Generators Commercial Stationary Generators Complete lines of diesel & natural gas generators Prime and emergency backup for: Healthcare

Telecom/Data Centers

Municipal

Manufacturing

Distribution

Hospitality

Restaurants

Retail Light Towers Support equipment for: Mobile Generators - Construction - Oil and Gas Heaters & Pumps - Mining - Special Events - Road Development - General Rental needs 8 Growth Drivers Consumer Power Products Key drivers: Aging and under-invested grid, favorable demographics, heightened power outages Low penetration of emerging HSB category: ~4.75% of addressable households within the U.S. Market leader: Leading share of domestic HSB market; With significant competitive advantages high-20% share of portable generator market Key strategic initiatives: Further improve lead generation, close rates and reduce total system cost Connectivity: Driving deeper engagement with customers and distribution partners C&I Stationary Products Natural gas generators: Gaining share vs. diesel Market share gains: Larger-kW product offering, distribution optimization, sales process excellence International Expansion: Acquisitions accelerate expansion into other regions of the world New Market Opportunities: Expansion of gaseous-fueled products into prime, continuous and CHP applications Low penetration: Within the light commercial/retail market Telecom: Growing importance of backup power for critical telecommunications infrastructure 9 Outdoor Chore Products Housing drives market growth: Need for outdoor power equipment grows alongside housing starts Trend toward pro market: Capitalize on growing trend in lawn and garden industry of "do it for me" with products for the pro market Leverage current D2C customer base: Introducing new products to capture more share of wallet Expand distribution: Products for outdoor power equipment dealers and other B2B partners Supply Chain and Operational Synergies: Leverage air-cooled engine volumes and consolidated manufacturing footprint to improve cost position. Mobile Power Products Secular shift toward renting: Mobile products platform benefiting from shift toward renting in lieu of buying Diversification into new products: Entry into adjacent "engine-powered" rental equipment categories, both organically and through acquisitions Long-termincreased infrastructure spending: Macro opportunity of increased spending stimulus to improve aging domestic infrastructure Long-termdomestic energy production: Multi-decade upcycle for mobile support equipment that is essential to oil & gas drilling and production sites Global Distribution Channels Residential and C&I Dealer Network International network of nearly 7,000 dealers Installation and after sale service support Work with professional engineering firms to develop customized solutions Over 5,000 technicians trained every year Support for global large account sales Significant Omni-Channel Distribution Other Key Channels Electrical Wholesalers Mass Retailers Catalog and E-Commerce Licensing Partners Direct to Global Accounts Direct to Consumer 10 Generac's ESS Solution MORE POWER 9/11 kW Max. Continuous

50 A Motor Starting Current MORE CAPACITY 3.0 kWh Battery Modules

9 - 18 kWh per Cabinet LOAD MANAGEMENT 50 A and 100 A Automatic Smart Management Modules OUTDOOR RATED - Type 3R Battery Cabinet -10 to 50°C Operating Temperature Range WHOLE HOME BACKUP - 200 A and 100 A Whole Home Transfer Switches PWRcell Whole Home Backup… CLEAN & SIMPLE Whole Home Power Means MOREPower Same hardware. New Capabilities. OLD NEW Continuous Power 8kW 9kW Peak Motor Starting Current 42A 50A Add a second PWRcell battery for up to 11 kW continuous. 12 Whole Home Power Means MORECapacity # of Modules 6 5 4 3 Old Capacity 17.1 14.3 11.4 8.6 New Capacity 18 15 12 9 13 Whole Home Power Means SMARTLoad Control PWRcell ATS Controller Smart Management Modules Sure-Start HVAC Soft Start Priority management up to Can control up to 8x Significantly reduces HVAC 4 HVAC loads additional circuits starting current (LRA) Integrated into PWRcell ATS Allows larger loads to Enables PWRcell to start larger Easy to wire be backed up motor loads, such as a 3-ton A/C Coordinate load priority with PWRcell ATS Controller 14 Whole Home Power Comparison PEAK CURRENT CONTINUOUS POWER USEABLE ENERGY 20 50 40 / kWh) 15 +33% +56% 30 Power/Energy (kW Peak Current 10 20 5 +80% 10 0 0 PWRcell Tesla LG Chem PWRcell Tesla LG Chem Peak Current 50A 32 31 Continuous Power 9kW 5kW 5kW Useable Energy 18kWh 13.5kWh 9.3kWh 15 Rapidly Building Clean Energy Distribution NATIONAL REGIONAL LONG TAIL 16 Enterprise Strategy Grow: Further expand market penetration in North America while establishing traction for these products globally. Lead: Capitalize on the global growth of natural gas fuel as an available and affordable energy source. Leverage Generac's expertise in gaseous engines to expand applications beyond standby power. Gain: We gain share by innovating and we expand our opportunity for growth by doing the hard work of pioneering new products and markets. Connect: By being connected to the devices we manufacture we will drive additional value to our customers and our partners over the product lifecycle. 17 Financial Summary Total Net Sales Gross Margin % Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin % 60.0% $500 $454.1 $464.3 $2,200 $2,204.3 $2,214.8 $424.6 47.5% $2,023.5 $400 50.0% $1,679.4 37.5% $317.3 $1,600 $1,447.7 $300 $278.4 40.0% 27.5% 37.1% $1,000 35.8% 34.8% 35.8% 36.2% $200 30.0% 21.0% 20.6% 21.0% 17.5% 19.3% 19.0% $400 20.0% $100 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 7.5% 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM Free Cash Flow Consolidated Gross Debt Consolidated Gross Debt Leverage Ratio $350 $349.2 $1,200 5.0x $300 $1,052.9 $250 $222.9 $227.9 $250.7 $1,000 $928.7 $924.0 $898.9 $896.5 4.0x $203.6 $800 $200 $600 $150 3.3x 3.0x $100 $400 2.0x $50 $200 2.2x 2.2x 2.0x 1.9x $0 $0 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 1.0x 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 18 Note: Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated using adjusted EBITDA before deducting for non-controlling interest. Capital Deployment Priorities 1 Organic | Invest in technology, innovation, and R&D capabilities Growth | Capacity expansion; Global systems; High ROI automation 2 | Target 2-3x leverage Pay Down | Term Loan matures 2026, ABL matures 2023 Debt 3 | $500mm notional swapped fixed | Demonstrated ability to execute; 15 deals since 2011 M&A | Accelerates "Powering Our Future" strategic plan 4 | Seek high synergy opportunities with above WACC returns Return of | As future cash flow permits, will evaluate options opportunistically Capital | $250mm remaining on current share repurchase authorization 2017-2019 $ Asset Lite ~150m Deleveraging ~200m Story Accelerate the ~200m strategy ~50m Opportunistic 19 Strong balance sheet and cash flow generation enables disciplined and balanced approach toward capital deployment that creates value for shareholders TOTAL ~600m Appendix 20 2020 Business Outlook (As reported on July 30, 2020) Consolidated net sales Baseline case: increase between 5% to 8% Residential products: significant year-over-year growth C&I products: down significantly vs. prior year Upside case: could add another 2% to 3% of revenue growth Adjusted EBITDA margins: between 21.5% to 22.0% Cash income tax rate: approximately 17.0% Expect to Utilize Strong Free Cash Flow Generation to Increase Shareholder Value Free cash flow: conversion of adjusted net income of approximately 90% 21 Expanding Power Elevated Baseline Outages + Major Outage Severity(1) Event = Catalysts for Growth Total Outage Hours (Severity) 1,200,000 Legacy Residential Organic Sales - LTM 1,000,000 800,000 600,000 400,000 200,000 0 (1) Represents power outage hours for mainland U.S. only 22 Summary of Acquisitions Acquisitions used to accelerate Powering Our Future strategy Revenue synergies OCT. 2011 Magnum Products is a leading manufacturer of high-quality light towers, and mobile generators. Berlin, WI OCT. 2014 MAC is a leading manufacturer of premium- grade commercial and industrial mobile heaters within the U.S. and Canada. Bismarck, ND JUN. 2018 Larger kW and container gensets; service and remote monitoring platform for Latin America market Mexico City, Mexico New products, customers, end markets Numerous cross-selling opportunities Geographic and international expansion DEC. AUG. 2012 2015 Leading manufacturer of industrial power Expands chore-related products line-up generation equipment in Mexico and and provides additional scale to the other parts of Latin America. residential engine-powered tools platform Mexico City, Mexico Vergennes, VT FEB. 2019 Captiva Energy Solutions, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Kolkata, India specializes in customized industrial generators. Kolkata, India Cost synergies Strategic global sourcing initiatives Innovation and cost- AUG. 2013 Mobile light towers for EMEA and other international markets Milan, Italy NOV. 2013 Expands domestic offering of standby and prime-duty gensets up to 2.5 MW Oshkosh, WI MAR. 2016 Stationary, mobile and portable generators sold into over 150 countries worldwide Siena, Italy JAN. 2017 Gaseous-engine control systems and accessories sold to engine OEMs and aftermarket customers Celle, Germany MAR. 2019 The leading energy data company focused on metering technology and sophisticated analytics to optimize energy use Vancouver, BC APR. 2019 Leading manufacturer of smart storage solutions and smart batteries Portland, Maine reduction engineering Adopt Generac's lean cost culture Operational excellence focus Smaller acquisitions of Gen-Tran completed in February 2012 (manual transfer switches for portable generators -Alpharetta, GA); Pramac America in September 2017 (portable generators - Marietta, GA); Energy Systems in July 2020 (industrial distributor - Stockton, CA); Mean Green Products in September 2020 (battery powered, turf care products - Ross, OH) 23 Favorable Tax Attributes Tax attributes and 338(h)10 election overview $1.9 billion combined asset basis step-up created through 2006 acquisition of Generac and other acquisitions Results in present value tax savings of ~ $60 million(2) or $.90-$1.00 per share Each amortizes over 15 years Reduces cash tax obligation on average by ~$33 million per year through 2021 (($ MM) TOTAL 2020 2021 2022+ Annual tax amortization $264 $130 $107 $27 Cash tax savings(1) $67 $33 $27 $7 (1) Assuming continued profitability and no limitations at an assumed 25.5% federal and state tax rate. (2) Based on annual discount rate of between 5 and 10% 24 Net Sales by Product Class $1,144 $1,256 $1,000 $1,043 $900 $870 $872 $800 $820 $700 $769 $759 $684 $600 $500 $558 $400 $300 $200 $199 $189 $160 $100 $120 $125 $0 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM ] RESIDENTIAL COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL OTHER 25 Figures include results from acquisitions completed during 2011 - 2019; see slide titled "Summary of Acquisitions" for further details. HSB: A Penetration Story North American Penetration Opportunity(1) 90% 86.1% 80% Central Air Conditioning Home Security Alarms (professionally monitored) 70% Portable Generators Market Home Standby Generators 60% AddressableUS 50% % of 40% 30% 25.0% 20% 15.0% 10% 4.7% 0% (1) Source: Company estimates; based on addressable market for HSB generators consisting of all single-family detached, owner- occupied homes valued > $125K; portables and central A/C use all single-family homes regardless of value; penetration rate for 26 home security alarms was estimated from a variety of industry sources and focuses on the professionally monitored market. Every 1% of increased penetration equals ~$2.5 billion of market opportunity Aging Population Fits Demographic ~70% of buyers age 50 and older ~Median home value of approximately $400k ~80% retro-fit application ~$120K median household income, ~8% replacement units Q1 2020 & LTM Financial Overview Actual Y/Y % Actual Y/Y % Q2 2020 Change LTM Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Residential $341.4 27.2% $1,256.5 15.1% Industrial 154.9 (32.8%) 759.0 (12.7%) Other 50.6 17.4% 199.3 12.7% Net Sales $546.8 0.9% $2,214.8 3.6% Gross Profit $209.0 6.7% 821.0 7.7% % Margin 38.2% 37.1% Adjusted EBITDA $123.1 10.1% $464.3 3.3% % Margin (1) 22.5% 21.0% Net Income - GHI (2) $66.1 6.8% $255.8 (0.9%) Adjusted Net Income - GHI $88.5 18.1% $330.0 6.9% Adjusted EPS - GHI $1.40 16.4% $5.23 5.9% Free Cash Flow $89.0 NM $349.2 181.8% Consolidated Gross Debt $896.5 Consolidated Gross Debt Leverage Ratio 1.9x (1) Adjusted EBITDA (margin) calculated using adjusted EBITDA before deducting for non-controlling interest. 27 (2) Q2 2020 and LTM includes $11.5 million of pre-tax charges relating to restructuring costs and asset write-downs to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; LTM also includes a $10.9 million pre-tax charge related to the settlement of the Company's domestic pension plan. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM Net income $97.2 $159.6 $241.2 $252.3 $251.8 Interest expense 44.6 42.7 41.0 41.5 37.8 Depreciation and amortization 54.4 52.0 47.4 60.8 66.3 Income taxes provision 56.5 44.1 69.9 67.3 61.4 Non-cashwrite-down and other charges 7.5 5.8 3.5 0.8 1.9 Non-cashshare-based compensation expense 9.5 10.2 14.6 16.7 18.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.6 - 1.3 0.9 0.9 (Gain) loss on change in contractual interest rate 3.0 - - - - Transaction costs and credit facility fees 2.4 2.1 3.9 2.7 1.6 Loss on pension settlement and other 0.9 0.8 1.8 11.0 23.7 Adjusted EBITDA $276.5 $317.3 $424.6 $454.1 $464.3 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.8) (6.1) (7.8) (5.0) (2.2) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings, Inc. $272.7 $311.2 $416.8 $449.1 $462.1 28 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Three months ended June 30, LTM Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc. $66,145 $61,958 $255,793 $258,170 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,553) (252) (3,957) 2,524 Net income 63,592 61,706 251,836 260,694 Interest expense 7,932 10,452 37,805 40,565 Depreciation and amortization 16,803 14,740 66,339 51,472 Income taxes provision 18,473 18,827 61,404 73,870 Non-cashwrite-down and other charges (893) 1,726 1,872 2,021 Non-cashshare-based compensation expense 5,400 4,334 18,740 15,500 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 926 - Transaction costs and credit facility fees 358 413 1,627 4,879 Loss on pension settlement, restructuring and other 11,475 (312) 23,717 554 Adjusted EBITDA 123,140 111,886 464,266 449,555 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (132) (763) (2,182) (6,393) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings, Inc. $123,008 $111,123 $462,084 $443,162 29 Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow Reconciliations Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation Three months ended June 30, LTM Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc. $66,145 $61,958 $255,793 $258,170 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,553) (252) (3,957) 2,524 Net income 63,592 61,706 251,836 260,694 Provision for income taxes 18,473 18,827 61,404 73,870 Income before provision for income taxes 82,065 80,533 313,240 334,564 Amortization of intangible assets 7,667 7,251 31,499 23,591 Amortization of deferred financing costs and OID 644 1,199 3,622 4,758 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 926 - Transaction costs and credit facility fees 191 173 (103) 2,972 Loss on pension settlement, restructuring and other 11,460 73 24,222 1,027 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes 102,027 89,229 373,406 366,912 Cash income tax expense (13,877) (14,105) (44,552) (55,155) Adjusted net income $88,150 $75,124 $328,854 $311,757 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 342 (222) 1,131 (3,174) Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc. $88,492 $74,902 $329,985 $308,583 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities $101,768 $8,043 $399,387 $190,184 "Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions" 706 653 2,558 3,400 Expenditures for property and equipment (13,438) (18,474) (52,758) (69,651) Free cash flow $89,036 $(9,778) $349,187 $123,933 30 Attachments Original document

