GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.

(GNRC)
183.255 USD   +1.12%
Generac : Investor Presentation – September 2020

09/22/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Generac's mission is to ensure peace of mind by developing power products and solutions that make the world safer, brighter and more productive.

Investor

Presentation

SEPTEMBER 2020

1

Investor

Relations

CONTACTS

Aaron Jagdfeld

York Ragen

Mike Harris

PRESIDENT & CEO

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

VICE PRESIDENT - CORPORATE

DEVELOPMENT & INVESTOR RELATIONS

(262) 506-6064

InvestorRelations@generac.com

2

Forward Looking

Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

  • frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;
  • availability, cost and quality of raw materials and key components from our global supply chain and labor needed in producing our products;
  • the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix and regulatory tariffs;
  • the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;

• difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;

  • our dependence on our distribution network;
  • our ability to invest in, develop or adapt to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques;
  • loss of our key management and employees;
  • increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;
  • failures or security breaches of our networks or information technology systems;
  • changes in environmental, health and safety, or product compliance laws and regulations affecting our products or operations; and
  • the duration and scope of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and may or will continue to adversely affect our operations, supply chain, distribution, and demand for certain of our products and services.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

3

Generac By The Numbers

5,700 EMPLOYEES

FY 2019

Doing business in over

150 COUNTRIES

NET SALES

~$2.2 BILLION ADJ EBITDA ~21%

Residential

51%

Commercial & Industrial

41%

OMNI CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION

Thousands of dealers, wholesalers, retailers and e-commerce partners

4.5 MILLION

Other

Sq. Feet of Manufacturing & Distribution

8%

OVER 500 ENGINEERS

$251 MILLION

FREE CASH FLOW FY 2019

Worldwide

4

Mega

Trends

Disruption of the traditional electrical utility model

  • Technology & regulation will create Clean Energy opportunities

Attitudes around global warming are changing

  • Expectation of more severe weather driving power outages

Natural Gas will be the fuel of the future

  • Huge supply & increasing demand for applications beyond standby power

Legacy infrastructure needs major investment cycle

  • Rebuilding of transportation, water & power will take decades

Telecommunications infrastructure shifting to next generation

  • 5G will enable new technologies requiring significant improvement in network uptime

New Emerging Trend…

Home as a Sanctuary

  • Millions of people working, learning, shopping, entertaining, and in general, spending more time at home

5

Macro

Investment Themes

10% Organic CAGR

$2,000

since IPO in 2010

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$-

'92

'94

'96

'98

'00

'02

'04

'06

'08

'10

'12

'14

'16

'18 '19

Note: $ amounts in millions. Represents gross sales excluding freight revenue. Excludes "Portable Product" sales prior to the division's divestiture in 1998. Figures include results from acquisitions completed during

6 2011 - present; see slide titled "Summary of Acquisitions" for further details.

Creating a Leading "Energy

Technology" Company

Power Quality Issues Continue To Increase

  • Over 500 million outage hours during 2019 (nearly 20% higher than LT baseline average)
  • Aging and under-invested electrical grid more vulnerable to unpredictable and severe weather
  • Aging population and overall consumers are more dependent on power

Home Standby Market Growth Opportunity is Massive

  • Only 4.75% of US HH's have a HSB today (TAM=53M HH's)
  • Every 1.0% of penetration is approximately $2.5 billion market opportunity (at retail)
  • Generac's 75%+ share due to unique go to market strategy

California market for backup power increasing significantly

  • Local utilities triggering numerous and significant power shutoff events
  • Shutoff events impacting millions of customers in an attempt to mitigate risk of wildfires
  • Events projected to continue for several years with HSB penetration only ~1%

Energy Storage & Monitoring Markets Developing Quickly

  • New markets focused on energy cost reduction
  • Battery cost and performance continue to improve
  • Generac uniquely positioned with distribution, marketing & brand

Natural Gas Generators Driving Superior Growth Rates

  • Cleaner, greener & more cost effective for on-site power
  • US is ~40% gas gen sales annually and growing 2x diesel
  • Global opportunity is nascent - less than 1% of market

Rollout of 5G Will Require Improved Network Reliability

  • 5G will enable many new technologies - uptime critical
  • 330k US sites & only 1/3 have backup - Generac #1 supplier
  • Technology to rollout globally - Generac footprint can serve

Generac Worldwide

Locations

Vermont, USA

Country Home Products

Vertically Integrated Manufacturing

Capacity Serving a Globally Diverse

Commercial Footprint

Wisconsin, USA

Generac

Eagle

Janesville

Jefferson

Oshkosh

Waukesha (HQ)

Whitewater

Generac Mobile Products

Berlin

Vancouver, BC

Neurio

Mexico

Ottomotores

Selmec

Maine, USA

Pika Energy

United Kingdom

Pramac UK

France

Pramac France

Spain

Pramac Iberica

Italy

Generac Mobile Products

Dominican Republic

Pramac Caribbean

Germany

Motortech

Pramac GMBH

Poland

Pramac SP. ZOO

Motortech

Russia

Pramac Russia

Romania

Italy

Pramac Generators

Pramac Industrial

Kolkata, India China

Captiva

Pramac Fu Lee Foshan

Power Equipment

United Arab Emirates

Pramac Middle East

Singapore

Pramac Asia

Brasil

Generac Pramac Brasil

Australia

7

Pramac Australia

Power

Platforms

Consumer Power Products

Outdoor Chore Products

Air-cooled

Home Standby

Generators

Liquid-cooled

Home Standby

Generators

Portable & Inverter Generators

Prime and emergency backup for:

  • Residential
  • Light Commercial

Construction

Recreation

Pressure washers Water pumps

Field & brush mowers

Trimmer mowers

Chippers & shredders

Log splitters

Lawn & leaf vacuums

Stump grinders

Wide variety of property maintenance applications for:

  • Residential
  • Larger-acreageproperties
  • Light commercial
  • Municipal
  • Farm

C&I Stationary Products

Mobile Power Products

Larger kW & Container Gensets

Industrial Stationary Generators

Commercial

Stationary

Generators

Complete lines of diesel & natural gas generators

Prime and emergency backup for:

  • Healthcare
  • Telecom/Data Centers
  • Municipal
  • Manufacturing
  • Distribution
  • Hospitality
  • Restaurants
  • Retail

Light Towers

Support equipment for:

Mobile Generators

- Construction

- Oil and Gas

Heaters & Pumps

- Mining

- Special Events

- Road Development

- General Rental needs

8

Growth

Drivers

Consumer Power Products

Key drivers: Aging and under-invested grid, favorable demographics, heightened power outages

Low penetration of emerging HSB category: ~4.75% of addressable households within the U.S.

Market leader: Leading share of domestic HSB market; With significant competitive advantages high-20% share of portable generator market

Key strategic initiatives: Further improve lead generation, close rates and reduce total system cost

Connectivity: Driving deeper engagement with customers and distribution partners

C&I Stationary Products

Natural gas generators: Gaining share vs. diesel

Market share gains: Larger-kW product offering, distribution optimization, sales process excellence

International Expansion: Acquisitions accelerate expansion into other regions of the world

New Market Opportunities: Expansion of gaseous-fueled products into prime, continuous and CHP applications Low penetration: Within the light commercial/retail market Telecom: Growing importance of backup power for critical telecommunications infrastructure

9

Outdoor Chore Products

Housing drives market growth: Need for outdoor power equipment grows alongside housing starts

Trend toward pro market: Capitalize on growing trend in lawn and garden industry of "do it for me" with products for the pro market Leverage current D2C customer base: Introducing new products to capture more share of wallet

Expand distribution: Products for outdoor power equipment dealers and other B2B partners

Supply Chain and Operational Synergies: Leverage air-cooled engine volumes and consolidated manufacturing footprint to improve cost position.

Mobile Power Products

Secular shift toward renting: Mobile products platform benefiting from shift toward renting in lieu of buying Diversification into new products: Entry into adjacent "engine-powered" rental equipment categories, both organically and through acquisitions

Long-termincreased infrastructure spending: Macro opportunity of increased spending stimulus to improve aging domestic infrastructure

Long-termdomestic energy production: Multi-decade upcycle for mobile support equipment that is essential to oil & gas drilling and production sites

Global Distribution Channels

Residential and C&I Dealer Network

International network of nearly 7,000 dealers Installation and after sale service support

Work with professional engineering firms to develop customized solutions

Over 5,000 technicians trained every year Support for global large account sales

Significant Omni-Channel Distribution

Other Key Channels

Electrical Wholesalers

Mass Retailers

Catalog and E-Commerce

Licensing Partners

Direct to Global Accounts

Direct to Consumer

10

Generac's ESS Solution

MORE POWER

  • 9/11 kW Max. Continuous
  • 50 A Motor Starting Current

MORE CAPACITY

  • 3.0 kWh Battery Modules
  • 9 - 18 kWh per Cabinet

LOAD MANAGEMENT

  • 50 A and 100 A Automatic Smart Management Modules

OUTDOOR RATED

- Type 3R Battery Cabinet

-10 to 50°C Operating Temperature Range

WHOLE HOME BACKUP

- 200 A and 100 A

Whole Home Transfer Switches

PWRcell Whole Home

Backup…

CLEAN & SIMPLE

Whole Home Power Means MOREPower

Same hardware. New Capabilities.

OLD

NEW

Continuous Power

8kW

9kW

Peak Motor Starting Current

42A

50A

Add a second PWRcell battery for up to 11 kW continuous.

12

Whole Home Power

Means MORECapacity

# of Modules

6

5

4

3

Old Capacity

17.1

14.3

11.4

8.6

New Capacity

18

15

12

9

13

Whole Home Power

Means SMARTLoad Control

PWRcell ATS Controller

Smart Management Modules

Sure-Start HVAC Soft Start

Priority management up to

Can control up to 8x

Significantly reduces HVAC

4 HVAC loads

additional circuits

starting current (LRA)

Integrated into PWRcell ATS

Allows larger loads to

Enables PWRcell to start larger

Easy to wire

be backed up

motor loads, such as a 3-ton A/C

Coordinate load priority with

PWRcell ATS Controller

14

Whole Home

Power Comparison

PEAK CURRENT

CONTINUOUS POWER

USEABLE ENERGY

20

50

40

/ kWh)

15

+33%

+56%

30

Power/Energy (kW

Peak Current

10

20

5

+80%

10

0

0

PWRcell

Tesla

LG Chem

PWRcell

Tesla

LG Chem

Peak Current

50A

32

31

Continuous Power

9kW

5kW

5kW

Useable Energy

18kWh

13.5kWh

9.3kWh

15

Rapidly Building Clean

Energy Distribution

NATIONAL

REGIONAL

LONG TAIL

16

Enterprise Strategy

Grow:

Further expand market penetration in North America while establishing traction for these products globally.

Lead:

Capitalize on the global growth of natural gas fuel as an available and affordable energy source. Leverage Generac's expertise in gaseous engines to expand applications beyond standby power.

Gain:

We gain share by innovating and we expand our opportunity for growth by doing the hard work of pioneering new products and markets.

Connect:

By being connected to the devices we manufacture we will drive additional value to our customers and our partners over the product lifecycle.

17

Financial

Summary

Total Net Sales

Gross Margin %

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

60.0%

$500

$454.1

$464.3

$2,200

$2,204.3

$2,214.8

$424.6

47.5%

$2,023.5

$400

50.0%

$1,679.4

37.5%

$317.3

$1,600

$1,447.7

$300

$278.4

40.0%

27.5%

37.1%

$1,000

35.8%

34.8%

35.8%

36.2%

$200

30.0%

21.0%

20.6%

21.0%

17.5%

19.3%

19.0%

$400

20.0%

$100

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

7.5%

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

Free Cash Flow

Consolidated Gross Debt

Consolidated Gross Debt Leverage Ratio

$350

$349.2

$1,200

5.0x

$300

$1,052.9

$250

$222.9

$227.9

$250.7

$1,000

$928.7

$924.0

$898.9

$896.5

4.0x

$203.6

$800

$200

$600

$150

3.3x

3.0x

$100

$400

2.0x

$50

$200

2.2x

2.2x

2.0x

1.9x

$0

$0

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

1.0x

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

18

Note: Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated using adjusted EBITDA before deducting for non-controlling interest.

Capital Deployment

Priorities

1

Organic

| Invest in technology, innovation, and R&D capabilities

Growth

| Capacity expansion; Global systems; High ROI automation

2

| Target 2-3x leverage

Pay Down

| Term Loan matures 2026, ABL matures 2023

Debt

3

| $500mm notional swapped fixed

| Demonstrated ability to execute; 15 deals since 2011

M&A

| Accelerates "Powering Our Future" strategic plan

4

| Seek high synergy opportunities with above WACC returns

Return of

| As future cash flow permits, will evaluate options opportunistically

Capital

| $250mm remaining on current share repurchase authorization

2017-2019

$

Asset Lite

~150m

Deleveraging

~200m

Story

Accelerate the

~200m

strategy

~50m

Opportunistic

19

Strong balance sheet and cash flow generation enables disciplined and balanced approach toward capital deployment that creates value for shareholders

TOTAL

~600m

Appendix

20

2020 Business

Outlook (As reported on July 30, 2020)

Consolidated net sales

Baseline case: increase between 5% to 8%

Residential products: significant year-over-year growth

C&I products: down significantly vs. prior year

Upside case: could add another 2% to 3% of revenue growth

Adjusted EBITDA margins: between 21.5% to 22.0%

Cash income tax rate: approximately 17.0%

Expect to Utilize Strong Free Cash Flow Generation to Increase Shareholder Value

Free cash flow: conversion of adjusted net income of approximately 90%

21

Expanding Power

Elevated Baseline Outages + Major

Outage Severity(1)

Event = Catalysts for Growth

Total Outage Hours (Severity)

1,200,000

Legacy Residential Organic Sales - LTM

1,000,000

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

(1) Represents power outage hours for mainland U.S. only

22

Summary of Acquisitions

Acquisitions used to accelerate Powering Our Future strategy

Revenue synergies

OCT.

2011

Magnum Products is a leading manufacturer of high-quality light towers, and mobile generators.

Berlin, WI

OCT.

2014

MAC is a leading manufacturer of premium- grade commercial and industrial mobile heaters within the U.S. and Canada.

Bismarck, ND

JUN.

2018

Larger kW and container gensets; service and remote monitoring platform for Latin America market

Mexico City, Mexico

New products, customers, end markets

Numerous cross-selling opportunities

Geographic and international expansion

DEC.

AUG.

2012

2015

Leading manufacturer of industrial power

Expands chore-related products line-up

generation equipment in Mexico and

and provides additional scale to the

other parts of Latin America.

residential engine-powered tools platform

Mexico City, Mexico

Vergennes, VT

FEB.

2019

Captiva Energy Solutions, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Kolkata, India specializes in customized industrial generators.

Kolkata, India

Cost synergies

Strategic global sourcing initiatives

Innovation and cost-

AUG.

2013

Mobile light towers for EMEA and other international markets

Milan, Italy

NOV.

2013

Expands domestic offering of standby and prime-duty gensets up to 2.5 MW

Oshkosh, WI

MAR.

2016

Stationary, mobile and portable generators sold into over 150 countries worldwide

Siena, Italy

JAN.

2017

Gaseous-engine control systems and accessories sold to engine OEMs and aftermarket customers

Celle, Germany

MAR.

2019

The leading energy data company focused on metering technology and sophisticated analytics to optimize energy use

Vancouver, BC

APR.

2019

Leading manufacturer of smart storage solutions and smart batteries

Portland, Maine

reduction engineering

Adopt Generac's lean cost culture

Operational excellence focus

Smaller acquisitions of Gen-Tran completed in February 2012 (manual transfer switches for portable generators -Alpharetta, GA); Pramac America in September 2017 (portable generators - Marietta, GA); Energy Systems in July 2020 (industrial distributor - Stockton, CA); Mean Green Products in September 2020 (battery powered, turf care products - Ross, OH)

23

Favorable Tax

Attributes

Tax attributes and 338(h)10 election overview

$1.9 billion combined asset basis step-up created through 2006 acquisition of Generac and other acquisitions

Results in present value tax savings of ~ $60 million(2) or $.90-$1.00 per share

Each amortizes over 15 years

Reduces cash tax obligation on average by ~$33 million per year through 2021

(($ MM)

TOTAL

2020

2021

2022+

Annual tax amortization

$264

$130

$107

$27

Cash tax savings(1)

$67

$33

$27

$7

(1)

Assuming continued profitability and no limitations at an assumed 25.5% federal and state tax rate.

(2)

Based on annual discount rate of between 5 and 10%

24

Net Sales by

Product Class

$1,144

$1,256

$1,000

$1,043

$900

$870

$872

$800

$820

$700

$769

$759

$684

$600

$500

$558

$400

$300

$200

$199

$189

$160

$100

$120

$125

$0

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

]

RESIDENTIAL

COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL

OTHER

25

Figures include results from acquisitions completed during 2011 - 2019; see slide titled "Summary of Acquisitions" for further details.

HSB:

A Penetration Story

North American Penetration Opportunity(1)

90%

86.1%

80%

Central Air Conditioning

Home Security Alarms (professionally monitored)

70%

Portable Generators

Market

Home Standby Generators

60%

AddressableUS

50%

% of

40%

30%

25.0%

20%

15.0%

10%

4.7%

0%

(1) Source: Company estimates; based on addressable market for HSB generators consisting of all single-family detached, owner-

occupied homes valued > $125K; portables and central A/C use all single-family homes regardless of value; penetration rate for

26

home security alarms was estimated from a variety of industry sources and focuses on the professionally monitored market.

Every 1% of increased penetration equals ~$2.5 billion of market opportunity

Aging Population Fits

Demographic

~70% of buyers age 50 and older ~Median home value of approximately $400k ~80% retro-fit application

~$120K median household income, ~8% replacement units

Q1 2020 & LTM

Financial Overview

Actual

Y/Y %

Actual

Y/Y %

Q2 2020

Change

LTM

Change

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Residential

$341.4

27.2%

$1,256.5

15.1%

Industrial

154.9

(32.8%)

759.0

(12.7%)

Other

50.6

17.4%

199.3

12.7%

Net Sales

$546.8

0.9%

$2,214.8

3.6%

Gross Profit

$209.0

6.7%

821.0

7.7%

% Margin

38.2%

37.1%

Adjusted EBITDA

$123.1

10.1%

$464.3

3.3%

% Margin (1)

22.5%

21.0%

Net Income - GHI (2)

$66.1

6.8%

$255.8

(0.9%)

Adjusted Net Income - GHI

$88.5

18.1%

$330.0

6.9%

Adjusted EPS - GHI

$1.40

16.4%

$5.23

5.9%

Free Cash Flow

$89.0

NM

$349.2

181.8%

Consolidated Gross Debt

$896.5

Consolidated Gross Debt Leverage Ratio

1.9x

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (margin) calculated using adjusted EBITDA before deducting for non-controlling interest.

27 (2) Q2 2020 and LTM includes $11.5 million of pre-tax charges relating to restructuring costs and asset write-downs to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; LTM also includes a $10.9 million pre-tax charge related to the settlement of the Company's domestic pension plan.

Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation

2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

Net income

$97.2

$159.6

$241.2

$252.3

$251.8

Interest expense

44.6

42.7

41.0

41.5

37.8

Depreciation and amortization

54.4

52.0

47.4

60.8

66.3

Income taxes provision

56.5

44.1

69.9

67.3

61.4

Non-cashwrite-down and other charges

7.5

5.8

3.5

0.8

1.9

Non-cashshare-based compensation expense

9.5

10.2

14.6

16.7

18.7

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.6

-

1.3

0.9

0.9

(Gain) loss on change in contractual interest rate

3.0

-

-

-

-

Transaction costs and credit facility fees

2.4

2.1

3.9

2.7

1.6

Loss on pension settlement and other

0.9

0.8

1.8

11.0

23.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$276.5

$317.3

$424.6

$454.1

$464.3

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3.8)

(6.1)

(7.8)

(5.0)

(2.2)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings, Inc.

$272.7

$311.2

$416.8

$449.1

$462.1

28

Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation

Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Three months ended

June 30,

LTM Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc.

$66,145

$61,958

$255,793

$258,170

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,553)

(252)

(3,957)

2,524

Net income

63,592

61,706

251,836

260,694

Interest expense

7,932

10,452

37,805

40,565

Depreciation and amortization

16,803

14,740

66,339

51,472

Income taxes provision

18,473

18,827

61,404

73,870

Non-cashwrite-down and other charges

(893)

1,726

1,872

2,021

Non-cashshare-based compensation expense

5,400

4,334

18,740

15,500

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

926

-

Transaction costs and credit facility fees

358

413

1,627

4,879

Loss on pension settlement, restructuring and other

11,475

(312)

23,717

554

Adjusted EBITDA

123,140

111,886

464,266

449,555

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(132)

(763)

(2,182)

(6,393)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings, Inc.

$123,008

$111,123

$462,084

$443,162

29

Adjusted

Net Income and Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation

Three months ended

June 30,

LTM Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc.

$66,145

$61,958

$255,793

$258,170

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,553)

(252)

(3,957)

2,524

Net income

63,592

61,706

251,836

260,694

Provision for income taxes

18,473

18,827

61,404

73,870

Income before provision for income taxes

82,065

80,533

313,240

334,564

Amortization of intangible assets

7,667

7,251

31,499

23,591

Amortization of deferred financing costs and OID

644

1,199

3,622

4,758

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

926

-

Transaction costs and credit facility fees

191

173

(103)

2,972

Loss on pension settlement, restructuring and other

11,460

73

24,222

1,027

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes

102,027

89,229

373,406

366,912

Cash income tax expense

(13,877)

(14,105)

(44,552)

(55,155)

Adjusted net income

$88,150

$75,124

$328,854

$311,757

Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

342

(222)

1,131

(3,174)

Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc.

$88,492

$74,902

$329,985

$308,583

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Net cash provided by operating activities

$101,768

$8,043

$399,387

$190,184

"Proceeds from beneficial interests in

securitization transactions"

706

653

2,558

3,400

Expenditures for property and equipment

(13,438)

(18,474)

(52,758)

(69,651)

Free cash flow

$89,036

$(9,778)

$349,187

$123,933

30

Disclaimer

Generac Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 17:44:06 UTC
