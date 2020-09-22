Generac : Investor Presentation – September 2020

Generac's mission is to ensure peace of mind by developing power products and solutions that make the world safer, brighter and more productive.
Investor
Presentation
SEPTEMBER 2020
1
Investor
Relations
CONTACTS
Aaron Jagdfeld
York Ragen
Mike Harris
PRESIDENT & CEO
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
VICE PRESIDENT - CORPORATE
DEVELOPMENT & INVESTOR RELATIONS
(262) 506-6064
InvestorRelations@generac.com
2
Forward Looking
Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.
Any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:
frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;
availability, cost and quality of raw materials and key components from our global supply chain and labor needed in producing our products;
the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix and regulatory tariffs;
the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;
the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;
• difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;
our dependence on our distribution network;
our ability to invest in, develop or adapt to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques;
loss of our key management and employees;
increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;
failures or security breaches of our networks or information technology systems;
changes in environmental, health and safety, or product compliance laws and regulations affecting our products or operations; and
the duration and scope of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and may or will continue to adversely affect our operations, supply chain, distribution, and demand for certain of our products and services.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
3
Generac By The Numbers
5,700 EMPLOYEES
FY 2019
Doing business in over
150 COUNTRIES
NET SALES
~$2.2 BILLION ADJ EBITDA ~21%
Residential
51%
Commercial & Industrial
41%
OMNI CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION
Thousands of dealers, wholesalers, retailers and e-commerce partners
4.5 MILLION
Other
Sq. Feet of Manufacturing & Distribution
8%
OVER 500 ENGINEERS
$251 MILLION
FREE CASH FLOW FY 2019
Worldwide
4
Mega
Trends
Disruption of the traditional electrical utility model
Technology & regulation will create Clean Energy opportunities
Attitudes around global warming are changing
Expectation of more severe weather driving power outages
Natural Gas will be the fuel of the future
Huge supply & increasing demand for applications beyond standby power
Legacy infrastructure needs major investment cycle
Rebuilding of transportation, water & power will take decades
Telecommunications infrastructure shifting to next generation
5G will enable new technologies requiring significant improvement in network uptime
New Emerging Trend…
Home as a Sanctuary
Millions of people working, learning, shopping, entertaining, and in general, spending more time at home
5
Macro
Investment Themes
10% Organic CAGR
$2,000
since IPO in 2010
$1,500
$1,000
$500
$-
'92
'94
'96
'98
'00
'02
'04
'06
'08
'10
'12
'14
'16
'18 '19
Note: $ amounts in millions. Represents gross sales excluding freight revenue. Excludes "Portable Product" sales prior to the division's divestiture in 1998. Figures include results from acquisitions completed during
6 2011 - present; see slide titled "Summary of Acquisitions" for further details.
Creating a Leading "Energy
Technology" Company
Power Quality Issues Continue To Increase
Over 500 million outage hours during 2019 (nearly 20% higher than LT baseline average)
Aging and under-invested electrical grid more vulnerable to unpredictable and severe weather
Aging population and overall consumers are more dependent on power
Home Standby Market Growth Opportunity is Massive
Only 4.75% of US HH's have a HSB today (TAM=53M HH's)
Every 1.0% of penetration is approximately $2.5 billion market opportunity (at retail)
Generac's 75%+ share due to unique go to market strategy
California market for backup power increasing significantly
Local utilities triggering numerous and significant power shutoff events
Shutoff events impacting millions of customers in an attempt to mitigate risk of wildfires
Events projected to continue for several years with HSB penetration only ~1%
Energy Storage & Monitoring Markets Developing Quickly
New markets focused on energy cost reduction
Battery cost and performance continue to improve
Generac uniquely positioned with distribution, marketing & brand
Natural Gas Generators Driving Superior Growth Rates
Cleaner, greener & more cost effective for on-site power
US is ~40% gas gen sales annually and growing 2x diesel
Global opportunity is nascent - less than 1% of market
Rollout of 5G Will Require Improved Network Reliability
5G will enable many new technologies - uptime critical
330k US sites & only 1/3 have backup - Generac #1 supplier
Technology to rollout globally - Generac footprint can serve
Generac Worldwide
Locations
Vermont, USA
Country Home Products
Vertically Integrated Manufacturing
Capacity Serving a Globally Diverse
Commercial Footprint
Wisconsin, USA
Generac
Eagle
Janesville
Jefferson
Oshkosh
Waukesha (HQ)
Whitewater
Generac Mobile Products
Berlin
Vancouver, BC
Neurio
Mexico
Ottomotores
Selmec
Maine, USA
Pika Energy
United Kingdom
Pramac UK
France
Pramac France
Spain
Pramac Iberica
Italy
Generac Mobile Products
Dominican Republic
Pramac Caribbean
Germany
Motortech
Pramac GMBH
Poland
Pramac SP. ZOO
Motortech
Russia
Pramac Russia
Romania
Italy
Pramac Generators
Pramac Industrial
Kolkata, India China
Captiva
Pramac Fu Lee Foshan
Power Equipment
United Arab Emirates
Pramac Middle East
Singapore
Pramac Asia
Brasil
Generac Pramac Brasil
Australia
7
Pramac Australia
Power
Platforms
Consumer Power Products
Outdoor Chore Products
Air-cooled
Home Standby
Generators
Liquid-cooled
Home Standby
Generators
Portable & Inverter Generators
Prime and emergency backup for:
Residential
Light Commercial
Construction
Recreation
Pressure washers Water pumps
Field & brush mowers
Trimmer mowers
Chippers & shredders
Log splitters
Lawn & leaf vacuums
Stump grinders
Wide variety of property maintenance applications for:
Residential
Larger-acreageproperties
Light commercial
Municipal
Farm
C&I Stationary Products
Mobile Power Products
Larger kW & Container Gensets
Industrial Stationary Generators
Commercial
Stationary
Generators
Complete lines of diesel & natural gas generators
Prime and emergency backup for:
Healthcare
Telecom/Data Centers
Municipal
Manufacturing
Distribution
Hospitality
Restaurants
Retail
Light Towers
Support equipment for:
Mobile Generators
- Construction
- Oil and Gas
Heaters & Pumps
- Mining
- Special Events
- Road Development
- General Rental needs
8
Growth
Drivers
Consumer Power Products
Key drivers: Aging and under-invested grid, favorable demographics, heightened power outages
Low penetration of emerging HSB category: ~4.75% of addressable households within the U.S.
Market leader: Leading share of domestic HSB market; With significant competitive advantages high-20% share of portable generator market
Key strategic initiatives: Further improve lead generation, close rates and reduce total system cost
Connectivity: Driving deeper engagement with customers and distribution partners
C&I Stationary Products
Natural gas generators: Gaining share vs. diesel
Market share gains: Larger-kW product offering, distribution optimization, sales process excellence
International Expansion: Acquisitions accelerate expansion into other regions of the world
New Market Opportunities: Expansion of gaseous-fueled products into prime, continuous and CHP applications Low penetration: Within the light commercial/retail market Telecom: Growing importance of backup power for critical telecommunications infrastructure
9
Outdoor Chore Products
Housing drives market growth: Need for outdoor power equipment grows alongside housing starts
Trend toward pro market: Capitalize on growing trend in lawn and garden industry of "do it for me" with products for the pro market Leverage current D2C customer base: Introducing new products to capture more share of wallet
Expand distribution: Products for outdoor power equipment dealers and other B2B partners
Supply Chain and Operational Synergies: Leverage air-cooled engine volumes and consolidated manufacturing footprint to improve cost position.
Mobile Power Products
Secular shift toward renting: Mobile products platform benefiting from shift toward renting in lieu of buying Diversification into new products: Entry into adjacent "engine-powered" rental equipment categories, both organically and through acquisitions
Long-termincreased infrastructure spending: Macro opportunity of increased spending stimulus to improve aging domestic infrastructure
Long-termdomestic energy production: Multi-decade upcycle for mobile support equipment that is essential to oil & gas drilling and production sites
Global Distribution Channels
Residential and C&I Dealer Network
International network of nearly 7,000 dealers Installation and after sale service support
Work with professional engineering firms to develop customized solutions
Over 5,000 technicians trained every year Support for global large account sales
Significant Omni-Channel Distribution
Other Key Channels
Electrical Wholesalers
Mass Retailers
Catalog and E-Commerce
Licensing Partners
Direct to Global Accounts
Direct to Consumer
10
Generac's ESS Solution
MORE POWER
9/11 kW Max. Continuous
50 A Motor Starting Current
MORE CAPACITY
3.0 kWh Battery Modules
9 - 18 kWh per Cabinet
LOAD MANAGEMENT
50 A and 100 A Automatic Smart Management Modules
OUTDOOR RATED
- Type 3R Battery Cabinet
-10 to 50°C Operating Temperature Range
WHOLE HOME BACKUP
- 200 A and 100 A
Whole Home Transfer Switches
PWRcell Whole Home
Backup…
CLEAN & SIMPLE
Whole Home Power Means MOREPower
Same hardware. New Capabilities.
OLD
NEW
Continuous Power
8kW
9kW
Peak Motor Starting Current
42A
50A
Add a second PWRcell battery for up to 11 kW continuous.
12
Whole Home Power
Means MORECapacity
# of Modules
6
5
4
3
Old Capacity
17.1
14.3
11.4
8.6
New Capacity
18
15
12
9
13
Whole Home Power
Means SMARTLoad Control
PWRcell ATS Controller
Smart Management Modules
Sure-Start HVAC Soft Start
Priority management up to
Can control up to 8x
Significantly reduces HVAC
4 HVAC loads
additional circuits
starting current (LRA)
Integrated into PWRcell ATS
Allows larger loads to
Enables PWRcell to start larger
Easy to wire
be backed up
motor loads, such as a 3-ton A/C
Coordinate load priority with
PWRcell ATS Controller
14
Whole Home
Power Comparison
PEAK CURRENT
CONTINUOUS POWER
USEABLE ENERGY
20
50
40
/ kWh)
15
+33%
+56%
30
Power/Energy (kW
Peak Current
10
20
5
+80%
10
0
0
PWRcell
Tesla
LG Chem
PWRcell
Tesla
LG Chem
Peak Current
50A
32
31
Continuous Power
9kW
5kW
5kW
Useable Energy
18kWh
13.5kWh
9.3kWh
15
Rapidly Building Clean
Energy Distribution
NATIONAL
REGIONAL
LONG TAIL
16
Enterprise Strategy
Grow:
Further expand market penetration in North America while establishing traction for these products globally.
Lead:
Capitalize on the global growth of natural gas fuel as an available and affordable energy source. Leverage Generac's expertise in gaseous engines to expand applications beyond standby power.
Gain:
We gain share by innovating and we expand our opportunity for growth by doing the hard work of pioneering new products and markets.
Connect:
By being connected to the devices we manufacture we will drive additional value to our customers and our partners over the product lifecycle.
17
Financial
Summary
Total Net Sales
Gross Margin %
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
60.0%
$500
$454.1
$464.3
$2,200
$2,204.3
$2,214.8
$424.6
47.5%
$2,023.5
$400
50.0%
$1,679.4
37.5%
$317.3
$1,600
$1,447.7
$300
$278.4
40.0%
27.5%
37.1%
$1,000
35.8%
34.8%
35.8%
36.2%
$200
30.0%
21.0%
20.6%
21.0%
17.5%
19.3%
19.0%
$400
20.0%
$100
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
7.5%
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
Free Cash Flow
Consolidated Gross Debt
Consolidated Gross Debt Leverage Ratio
$350
$349.2
$1,200
5.0x
$300
$1,052.9
$250
$222.9
$227.9
$250.7
$1,000
$928.7
$924.0
$898.9
$896.5
4.0x
$203.6
$800
$200
$600
$150
3.3x
3.0x
$100
$400
2.0x
$50
$200
2.2x
2.2x
2.0x
1.9x
$0
$0
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
1.0x
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
18
Note: Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated using adjusted EBITDA before deducting for non-controlling interest.
Capital Deployment
Priorities
1
Organic
| Invest in technology, innovation, and R&D capabilities
Growth
| Capacity expansion; Global systems; High ROI automation
2
| Target 2-3x leverage
Pay Down
| Term Loan matures 2026, ABL matures 2023
Debt
3
| $500mm notional swapped fixed
| Demonstrated ability to execute; 15 deals since 2011
M&A
| Accelerates "Powering Our Future" strategic plan
4
| Seek high synergy opportunities with above WACC returns
Return of
| As future cash flow permits, will evaluate options opportunistically
Capital
| $250mm remaining on current share repurchase authorization
2017-2019
$
Asset Lite
~150m
Deleveraging
~200m
Story
Accelerate the
~200m
strategy
~50m
Opportunistic
19
Strong balance sheet and cash flow generation enables disciplined and balanced approach toward capital deployment that creates value for shareholders
Upside case: could add another 2% to 3% of revenue growth
Adjusted EBITDA margins: between 21.5% to 22.0%
Cash income tax rate: approximately 17.0%
Expect to Utilize Strong Free Cash Flow Generation to Increase Shareholder Value
Free cash flow: conversion of adjusted net income of approximately 90%
21
Expanding Power
Elevated Baseline Outages + Major
Outage Severity(1)
Event = Catalysts for Growth
Total Outage Hours (Severity)
1,200,000
Legacy Residential Organic Sales - LTM
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
(1) Represents power outage hours for mainland U.S. only
22
Summary of Acquisitions
Acquisitions used to accelerate Powering Our Future strategy
Revenue synergies
OCT.
2011
Magnum Products is a leading manufacturer of high-quality light towers, and mobile generators.
Berlin, WI
OCT.
2014
MAC is a leading manufacturer of premium- grade commercial and industrial mobile heaters within the U.S. and Canada.
Bismarck, ND
JUN.
2018
Larger kW and container gensets; service and remote monitoring platform for Latin America market
Mexico City, Mexico
New products, customers, end markets
Numerous cross-selling opportunities
Geographic and international expansion
DEC.
AUG.
2012
2015
Leading manufacturer of industrial power
Expands chore-related products line-up
generation equipment in Mexico and
and provides additional scale to the
other parts of Latin America.
residential engine-powered tools platform
Mexico City, Mexico
Vergennes, VT
FEB.
2019
Captiva Energy Solutions, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Kolkata, India specializes in customized industrial generators.
Kolkata, India
Cost synergies
Strategic global sourcing initiatives
Innovation and cost-
AUG.
2013
Mobile light towers for EMEA and other international markets
Milan, Italy
NOV.
2013
Expands domestic offering of standby and prime-duty gensets up to 2.5 MW
Oshkosh, WI
MAR.
2016
Stationary, mobile and portable generators sold into over 150 countries worldwide
Siena, Italy
JAN.
2017
Gaseous-engine control systems and accessories sold to engine OEMs and aftermarket customers
Celle, Germany
MAR.
2019
The leading energy data company focused on metering technology and sophisticated analytics to optimize energy use
Vancouver, BC
APR.
2019
Leading manufacturer of smart storage solutions and smart batteries
Portland, Maine
reduction engineering
Adopt Generac's lean cost culture
Operational excellence focus
Smaller acquisitions of Gen-Tran completed in February 2012 (manual transfer switches for portable generators -Alpharetta, GA); Pramac America in September 2017 (portable generators - Marietta, GA); Energy Systems in July 2020 (industrial distributor - Stockton, CA); Mean Green Products in September 2020 (battery powered, turf care products - Ross, OH)
23
Favorable Tax
Attributes
Tax attributes and 338(h)10 election overview
$1.9 billion combined asset basis step-up created through 2006 acquisition of Generac and other acquisitions
Results in present value tax savings of ~ $60 million(2) or $.90-$1.00 per share
Each amortizes over 15 years
Reduces cash tax obligation on average by ~$33 million per year through 2021
(($ MM)
TOTAL
2020
2021
2022+
Annual tax amortization
$264
$130
$107
$27
Cash tax savings(1)
$67
$33
$27
$7
(1)
Assuming continued profitability and no limitations at an assumed 25.5% federal and state tax rate.
(2)
Based on annual discount rate of between 5 and 10%
24
Net Sales by
Product Class
$1,144
$1,256
$1,000
$1,043
$900
$870
$872
$800
$820
$700
$769
$759
$684
$600
$500
$558
$400
$300
$200
$199
$189
$160
$100
$120
$125
$0
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
]
RESIDENTIAL
COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL
OTHER
25
Figures include results from acquisitions completed during 2011 - 2019; see slide titled "Summary of Acquisitions" for further details.
HSB:
A Penetration Story
North American Penetration Opportunity(1)
90%
86.1%
80%
Central Air Conditioning
Home Security Alarms (professionally monitored)
70%
Portable Generators
Market
Home Standby Generators
60%
AddressableUS
50%
% of
40%
30%
25.0%
20%
15.0%
10%
4.7%
0%
(1) Source: Company estimates; based on addressable market for HSB generators consisting of all single-family detached, owner-
occupied homes valued > $125K; portables and central A/C use all single-family homes regardless of value; penetration rate for
26
home security alarms was estimated from a variety of industry sources and focuses on the professionally monitored market.
Every 1% of increased penetration equals ~$2.5 billion of market opportunity
Aging Population Fits
Demographic
~70% of buyers age 50 and older ~Median home value of approximately $400k ~80% retro-fit application
~$120K median household income, ~8% replacement units
Q1 2020 & LTM
Financial Overview
Actual
Y/Y %
Actual
Y/Y %
Q2 2020
Change
LTM
Change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Residential
$341.4
27.2%
$1,256.5
15.1%
Industrial
154.9
(32.8%)
759.0
(12.7%)
Other
50.6
17.4%
199.3
12.7%
Net Sales
$546.8
0.9%
$2,214.8
3.6%
Gross Profit
$209.0
6.7%
821.0
7.7%
% Margin
38.2%
37.1%
Adjusted EBITDA
$123.1
10.1%
$464.3
3.3%
% Margin (1)
22.5%
21.0%
Net Income - GHI (2)
$66.1
6.8%
$255.8
(0.9%)
Adjusted Net Income - GHI
$88.5
18.1%
$330.0
6.9%
Adjusted EPS - GHI
$1.40
16.4%
$5.23
5.9%
Free Cash Flow
$89.0
NM
$349.2
181.8%
Consolidated Gross Debt
$896.5
Consolidated Gross Debt Leverage Ratio
1.9x
(1) Adjusted EBITDA (margin) calculated using adjusted EBITDA before deducting for non-controlling interest.
27 (2) Q2 2020 and LTM includes $11.5 million of pre-tax charges relating to restructuring costs and asset write-downs to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; LTM also includes a $10.9 million pre-tax charge related to the settlement of the Company's domestic pension plan.
Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
Net income
$97.2
$159.6
$241.2
$252.3
$251.8
Interest expense
44.6
42.7
41.0
41.5
37.8
Depreciation and amortization
54.4
52.0
47.4
60.8
66.3
Income taxes provision
56.5
44.1
69.9
67.3
61.4
Non-cashwrite-down and other charges
7.5
5.8
3.5
0.8
1.9
Non-cashshare-based compensation expense
9.5
10.2
14.6
16.7
18.7
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.6
-
1.3
0.9
0.9
(Gain) loss on change in contractual interest rate
3.0
-
-
-
-
Transaction costs and credit facility fees
2.4
2.1
3.9
2.7
1.6
Loss on pension settlement and other
0.9
0.8
1.8
11.0
23.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$276.5
$317.3
$424.6
$454.1
$464.3
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3.8)
(6.1)
(7.8)
(5.0)
(2.2)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings, Inc.
$272.7
$311.2
$416.8
$449.1
$462.1
28
Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation
Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Three months ended
June 30,
LTM Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc.
$66,145
$61,958
$255,793
$258,170
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,553)
(252)
(3,957)
2,524
Net income
63,592
61,706
251,836
260,694
Interest expense
7,932
10,452
37,805
40,565
Depreciation and amortization
16,803
14,740
66,339
51,472
Income taxes provision
18,473
18,827
61,404
73,870
Non-cashwrite-down and other charges
(893)
1,726
1,872
2,021
Non-cashshare-based compensation expense
5,400
4,334
18,740
15,500
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
926
-
Transaction costs and credit facility fees
358
413
1,627
4,879
Loss on pension settlement, restructuring and other
11,475
(312)
23,717
554
Adjusted EBITDA
123,140
111,886
464,266
449,555
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(132)
(763)
(2,182)
(6,393)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings, Inc.
$123,008
$111,123
$462,084
$443,162
29
Adjusted
Net Income and Free Cash Flow Reconciliations
Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation
Three months ended
June 30,
LTM Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc.
$66,145
$61,958
$255,793
$258,170
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,553)
(252)
(3,957)
2,524
Net income
63,592
61,706
251,836
260,694
Provision for income taxes
18,473
18,827
61,404
73,870
Income before provision for income taxes
82,065
80,533
313,240
334,564
Amortization of intangible assets
7,667
7,251
31,499
23,591
Amortization of deferred financing costs and OID
644
1,199
3,622
4,758
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
926
-
Transaction costs and credit facility fees
191
173
(103)
2,972
Loss on pension settlement, restructuring and other
11,460
73
24,222
1,027
Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes
102,027
89,229
373,406
366,912
Cash income tax expense
(13,877)
(14,105)
(44,552)
(55,155)
Adjusted net income
$88,150
$75,124
$328,854
$311,757
Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
342
(222)
1,131
(3,174)
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings. Inc.
Generac Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 17:44:06 UTC