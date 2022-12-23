Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Generac Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNRC   US3687361044

GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC.

(GNRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
92.19 USD   +2.67%
Generac Power System's Live Power Outage Tracking Tool Helps Monitor the Impact of Winter Storms and Severe Cold Moving Across the Country

12/23/2022 | 06:21pm EST
WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and provider of quality power solutions, is pleased to provide newsrooms and the general public free and unlimited access its Power Outage Central tool – a comprehensive resource, offering real-time utility power outage data. Aggregated outage data is compiled into an interactive map of the United States and is color-coded to reflect the severity and number of affected customers at the state level at any given moment.

Able to visualize the data and status of power outages across the country, the resource taps into electrical utilities' live outage reporting, making it a definitive source for power outage reporting. Notable benefits include:

  • Real-time outage information across the United States
  • At-a-glance local and regional data
  • Comparisons between utility providers

The tool has become particularly popular and helpful to travelers and travel planning, especially during the holiday season, and as families check on the status of loved ones living out of state.

Weather reports can be enriched by accessing and utilizing Power Outage Central, as significantly cold temperatures and gusting wind produced by the winter storm may continue to threaten additional power outages and further complicate travel plans.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
stephanie.rodgers@Generac.com
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
