Generac Power Systems Adds Norm Taffe as President - Energy Technology

Taffe brings thirty years of leadership and clean energy technology experience

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems , a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that Norm Taffe has joined the company in a newly created position of president – Energy Technology. In his role, Taffe will lead the strategy for the Energy Technology organization at Generac, which is focused on supporting the next-generation grid with a comprehensive energy ecosystem comprised of solar and battery storage systems, energy monitoring and smart management devices, and distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), and grid services.

Taffe will report directly to Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer, while taking the lead on long-range plans for Generac products and go-to-market strategies that integrate the clean energy business groups into a unified Energy Technology organization. Taffe will also ensure alignment between Generac's core engineering team and the Energy Technology organization.

"Norm is an exceptional leader whose in-depth solar industry knowledge and clean energy business experience offer incredible value to Generac as we continue to expand our capabilities," said Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld. "With his experience and expertise, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our investments and further grow Generac as the premier energy technology company we have envisioned, emphasizing our commitment to revolutionizing the 21st-century electrical grid."

Taffe brings over 30 years of industry leadership experience, including board of director roles at publicly traded and privately held companies. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and general manager of the residential solar business at SunPower Corporation in San Jose, Calif., where he led sales, marketing, engineering, operations and financial product development.

"I've been impressed by the contributions Generac has made to the clean energy industry, from its innovative product and platform solutions to its dedication to advancing energy technologies," said Taffe. "I look forward to working with such a dynamic and devoted organization as we take a leadership role in the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable and more reliable electric grid."

Taffe will be based at Generac's corporate headquarters in Waukesha, Wis., where he will continue to build an energy technology leadership team that supports Generac's enterprise strategy of Powering a Smarter World.

For more information about Generac, visit www.generac.com .

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

