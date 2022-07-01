Generac : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Jagdfeld Aaron
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. [GNRC]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer /
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
S45 W29290 HWY.59 , C/O GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WAUKESHA
WI
53189
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(1)
These shares were sold pursuant to the terms of a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 previously entered into on November 8, 2021.
