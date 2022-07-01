Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Generac Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GNRC   US3687361044

GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC.

(GNRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
217.51 USD   +3.29%
04:13pGENERAC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:12pINSIDER SELL : Generac Holdings
MT
06/30GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generac : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Jagdfeld Aaron
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. [GNRC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
S45 W29290 HWY.59 , C/O GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WAUKESHA WI 53189
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Jagdfeld Aaron
S45 W29290 HWY.59
C/O GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
WAUKESHA, WI53189 		X
Chief Executive Officer
Signatures
/s/ Raj Kanuru, Attorney in Fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares were sold pursuant to the terms of a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 previously entered into on November 8, 2021.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Generac Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 170 M - -
Net income 2022 680 M - -
Net Debt 2022 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 441 M 13 441 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 248
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Generac Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 210,58 $
Average target price 379,40 $
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Paul Jagdfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
York Anthony Ragen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allen D. Gillette Executive Vice President-Global Engineering
Patrick John Forsythe Chief Technical Officer
Tim Dickson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC.-40.16%13 441
ZHONGSHAN BROAD-OCEAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-30.83%2 168
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-26.74%690
KEMPOWER OYJ0.76%676
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG-68.11%98
ACUVI AB-36.07%76