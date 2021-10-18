Log in
10/18/2021

10/18/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Generac Unveils New MLTB Light Tower

October 18, 2021

First light tower designed with Generac's Green Lithium Battery

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Mobile, a leading manufacturer of mobile light towers, generators, heaters, pumps and dust suppression solutions, today announced the introduction of the new MLTB, an innovative battery light tower that is the first of its kind to be offered by Generac. The MLTB is the industry's first high-intensity,DOT-certified light tower driven byGenerac'sGreen Lithium Battery technology. The MLTB offers a low-noise,no-emissions, and a zero cable operation. The lighting solution is designed for a variety of applications including indoor jobsites and entertainment venues.

"We are excited to introduce this new energy technology solution that plays a critical role in bringing more sustainable power solutions to the market," said Brian Yureskes, vice president of sales, Generac Mobile. "Generac Mobile is proud to innovate technology and solutions that will help improve efficiency, save money and offer a faster return on investment, all while being a positive contributor of sustainable growth in our industry."

With no engine, less maintenance is required, lowering the total cost of ownership by up to 60% compared to our diesel light towers. The MLTB can be used individually or linked with additional Generac plug-in towers, allowing for increased flexibility and versatility in lighting events and jobsites.

The MLTB comes with a 22 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers up to 75 hours of runtime without recharging. When needed, the battery is easily charged by a standard 120V or 240V outlet.

The new unit is equipped with four 240W high-performance, Generac G4 LED fixtures that provide maximum light. Generac'sinstant-on LED lights allow for faster startups, with no waiting for warm-up,cool-down or restrike. Generac Mobile LEDs allow for easy-automated operation with a variety of settings including dusk-to-dawn and dusk plus 2-8 hours, saving time and enhancing safety. Generac LEDs offer bright, consistent lighting and are designed to last, with an average life expectancy of 10 years. The LEDs also degrade minimally over time, unlike metal halide bulbs, that can lose 50% of their light output within the first 10,000 hours. The innovative and durable design of the tower stands up to the rigors of the rental yard and jobsite, allowing for increased versatility.

"Our LED technology is designed to optimize efficiency on the jobsite," said Vincent Hunt, senior product manager, Generac Mobile. "The MLTB is a versatile, clean and safe choice for equipment rental companies, contractors and end users who are looking for excellent value, utility and reliability."

The unit comes standard with the existing MLT polymer enclosure that is impact resistant and durable. The compact design allows transport of up to 19 towers on a 53-foot flatbed truck.

The MLTB will be available for quoting and ordering in Q1 2022.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery- powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Contact: Jessica Sharpee

Jessica.Shapree@Generac.com

262-544-4811 Ext. 2778

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-unveils-new-mltb-light-tower-301401967.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Generac Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
