WAUKESHA, Wis., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee, will host Dr. Robert Dietz, Chief Economist for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) at an invite-only event on July 31, 2024, at 11:30 am in Generac's Kern Auditorium in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Dr. Dietz's will share his national, Midwest and Wisconsin housing market insights and analysis on market conditions, job growth and labor market for the second half of 2024 and early 2025. His presentation also will cover the following topics:

NAHB economic and home building forecast

Federal Reserve monetary policy and the impact on the housing market

Key areas where housing demand is highest and buyer demographics

Builder supply-side issues

Inflation data and economic headwinds

Insights on what is being built and where across the country

Dr. Dietz has been a prominent economist and home construction expert for a number of years. Before joining the NAHB in 2005, he was an economist for the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. He has also testified before Congress on housing, economic and tax issues.

"Builders are a cornerstone of our business, and their success directly impacts the communities we serve," said Kyle Raabe, EVP of Consumer Power at Generac. "We are honored to host Dr. Dietz and provide a platform for these crucial economic insights that will help builders navigate the current market landscape."

"We are thrilled to host Dr. Robert Dietz at Generac and bring his valuable insights to our community," said Kathy Raab, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee. "His expertise will provide our members with crucial information to navigate the economic landscape and make informed decisions for the future."

Media representatives interested in attending should RSVP to Jonathan Stern at Jonathan.Stern@generac.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

About Metropolitan Builders Association

The Metropolitan Builders Association, located in Waukesha, WI., is a not-for-profit trade association that represents nearly 700 companies involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of single and multifamily housing, plus light commercial property in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Milwaukee counties. Collectively, its members employ tens of thousands of workers in the Milwaukee area and conduct millions of dollars of business each year. For more information, visit www.MBAbuilds.org or the Metropolitan Builders Association's Facebook page www.facebook.com/MetropolitanBuildersAssociation.

