May 01, 2024 at 07:15 am EDT

(Reuters) - Power equipment maker Generac Holdings reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its residential standby generators in North America.

Extreme weather led to more power outages and power grid operators struggled to keep up with rising demand for electricity.

Generac's sales at its residential segment, its biggest, were up 2.4% in the first quarter.

Revenue at the company's commercial and industrial unit, however, fell 2.5% on lower sales in the telecom market and a drop in rental equipment customers.

International sales, that accounted for about 18% of total sales in 2023, fell 14% due to weaker shipments to Europe and softness in the telecom market.

On an adjusted basis, Generac earned 88 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 72 cents, according to LSEG data.

The company posted revenue of $889 million, ahead of estimates of $885.3 million.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)