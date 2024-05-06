Generac Urges Americans to Prepare for Power Outages Early

Recent Generac/Harris Poll survey provides insights into preparedness for widespread power outages*

36% of Americans have medical devices powered by electricity that they or someone in their home use daily

More than half of Americans (52%) would only have enough food in their home for 1-2 days if there was a widespread power outage in their area

77% of pet owners would risk their own comfort to stay home with pets during extended power outages

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is urging homeowners across the East and Gulf Coasts to prepare now for power outages following predictions for this year to have an active hurricane season.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season threatens to be the strongest in recent years, according to Colorado State University's annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast . Twenty-three named storms are expected, eleven of which could become hurricanes, and five with the potential to reach major hurricane strength. This marks the highest ever outlook prediction the CSU team has issued since it began the forecasts in 1995.

A recent survey* commissioned by Generac and conducted by The Harris Poll illustrates that many Americans are not prepared for widespread power outages and are at risk for both their comfort and safety. More than half of Americans (52%) would only have enough food in their home for 1-2 days if there was a widespread extended outage in their area. 71% of Americans would be concerned with food spoilage if their home experienced an extended power outage, with half (50%) saying they would struggle financially to replace all of their perishable food lost due to an extended power outage. The survey data also revealed that 36% of Americans have medical devices powered by electricity that they or someone in their home use daily. Moreover, 77% of pet owners are willing to risk their own comfort to stay with their pets at home amidst extended power outages.

"This year's Atlantic hurricane season promises to be a dangerous one, and residents living in hurricane-prone areas need to take this season seriously," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power for Generac. "This year more than ever, making a plan that includes a source of backup power is a crucial step to keep your family and pets safe and comfortable during an extended power outage."

Given the alarming forecast, it's critical to prepare now for power outages caused by severe weather, which pose risks to safety and comfort. Making a plan that includes a backup power solution well ahead of time is essential. Generac offers an annual Hurricane Preparedness Guide to help homeowners prepare for the storm season.

From portable generators and home standby generators to solar energy storage systems , Generac offers a variety of energy solutions for every family and every home. To learn more about Generac's complete line of home backup power solutions, contact your local dealer or visit www.generac.com .

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Generac from April 18-22, 2024, among 2,094 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact stephanie.rodgers@generac.com.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers

Stephanie.Rodgers@Generac.com | (262) 968-8252

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-breaking-atlantic-hurricane-season-looms---are-people-ready-302135950.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.