  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Generac Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNRC   US3687361044

GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC.

(GNRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:22 2022-12-06 pm EST
93.43 USD   -3.28%
01:06pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Investors
BU
11:02aecobee Offering Free Smart Thermostat to Con Edison Customers in Westchester County, New York
BU
07:35aInsider Buy: Generac Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Investors

12/06/2022 | 01:06pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) common stock between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Generac investors have until January 30, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 1, 2022, one of Generac’s channel partners, Pink Energy, filed a lawsuit against Generac, claiming that the component at the core of the Company’s solar power products, SnapRS, was defective and had caused millions of dollars of damage.

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $3.31, or 1.23%, to close at $264.99 per share on August 1, 2022.

On October 7, 2022, Pink Energy declared bankruptcy.

Then, on October 19, 2022, Generac disclosed that it had taken “pre-tax charges totaling approximately $55 million, including approximately $37 million of clean energy product warranty-related matter and approximately $18 million of bad debt expense related to a clean energy product customer that has filed for bankruptcy.”

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $37.44, or 25.3%, to close at $110.30 per share on October 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 2, 2022, Generac released its third quarter 2022 financial results, lowering sales guidance on its solar energy business for the remainder of the year by approximately 40%. The Company’s CEO attributed the lowered guidance to “the loss of a major customer during the quarter, along with the specific warranty-related issue.”

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $8.99, or 7.8%, to close at $105.71 per share, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the full scope of the economic harm flowing from the defective SnapRS units; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Generac common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 30, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.  To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.  If you purchased Generac common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
