Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders bet the evergreen sector would ride out a slowdown in economic growth in 2023 better than most.

Generac Holdings rallied after analysts at brokerage Janney said a selloff was overdone, given Generac's commanding position of the home generator market.

