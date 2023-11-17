- November 17, 2023
- 2:53 pm
As per the JSE Main Market Rule 410, we write to advise that the board of directors of General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica Limited will meet on November 23, 2023, to consider the payment of an interim dividend to shareholders.
