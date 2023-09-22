- September 22, 2023
- 2:54 pm
This is to advise that General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica Limited's (GENAC) graduation to the Main Market will be on September 29, 2023, and not on September 27, 2023, as previously stated. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 20:01:04 UTC.