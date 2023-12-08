For: General American Investors Company, Inc. 530 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10036 Company Contact: Eugene S. Stark December 7, 2023 Vice-President, Administration (212) 916-8447 For Immediate Release

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY

ANNOUNCES ACTION TAKEN BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONNIE A. SANTA MARIA ELECTED CORPORATE SECRETARY

UPON RETIREMENT OF LINDA J. GENID

NEW YORK - Dec. 7 - The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company whose common and preferred shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols - GAM and GAM Pr B, respectively), announced the retirement of Ms. Linda J. Genid, Corporate Secretary of the Company, as of December 31st and that Ms. Connie A. Santa Maria will succeed her in such capacity. The Board expressed its sincere appreciation to Ms. Genid for the loyalty and dedication with which she served the Company and its shareholders for the last 40 years.

Ms. Santa Maria joined General American Investors in 2015 and has filled various administrative and personnel-related positions with increasing responsibilities over the years. She is currently Assistant Corporate Secretary and oversees human resources, benefits, and office management of the Company. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Stony Brook University.

General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception, and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential. As of November 30, 2023, the Company had total net assets of approximately $1.2 billion applicable to its 23.3 million shares of common stock outstanding. The aggregate liquidation value of the Company's 7.6 million shares of 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B is $190.1 million.

