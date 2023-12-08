Official GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC. press release
General American Investors : Appointment of Officer - Connie Santa Maria, Corporate Secretary
December 08, 2023 at 10:15 am EST
For:
General American Investors Company, Inc.
530 Fifth Avenue
New York, New York 10036
Company Contact:
Eugene S. Stark
December 7, 2023
Vice-President, Administration
(212) 916-8447
For Immediate Release
GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY
ANNOUNCES ACTION TAKEN BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CONNIE A. SANTA MARIA ELECTED CORPORATE SECRETARY
UPON RETIREMENT OF LINDA J. GENID
NEW YORK - Dec. 7 - The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company whose common and preferred shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols - GAM and GAM Pr B, respectively), announced the retirement of Ms. Linda J. Genid, Corporate Secretary of the Company, as of December 31st and that Ms. Connie A. Santa Maria will succeed her in such capacity. The Board expressed its sincere appreciation to Ms. Genid for the loyalty and dedication with which she served the Company and its shareholders for the last 40 years.
Ms. Santa Maria joined General American Investors in 2015 and has filled various administrative and personnel-related positions with increasing responsibilities over the years. She is currently Assistant Corporate Secretary and oversees human resources, benefits, and office management of the Company. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Stony Brook University.
General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception, and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential. As of November 30, 2023, the Company had total net assets of approximately $1.2 billion applicable to its 23.3 million shares of common stock outstanding. The aggregate liquidation value of the Company's 7.6 million shares of 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B is $190.1 million.
###
General American Investors Company, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. In seeking to achieve its primary objective, the Company invests principally in common stocks by its management to have better than average growth potential. The Company invests in various industry sectors, such as information technology, which includes semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software and services, and technology hardware and equipment; financials, which includes banks, diversified financials and insurance; consumer staples, which includes food beverage and tobacco, food and staples retailing, and household & personal products; consumer discretionary, which includes retailing; communication services, which includes media and entertainment, and telecommunication services, and industrials, which includes capital goods, and commercial and professional services.