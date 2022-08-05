Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General American Investors Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GAM   US3688021043

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.

(GAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
38.55 USD   -0.54%
Summary 
Summary

General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2022

08/05/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2022. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2022 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.

The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:

 

6/30/22

6/30/21

 

 

 

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,007,632,841

$1,227,414,148

 

 

 

Net Assets Per Common Share

$42.03

$50.76

 

 

 

Net Investment Income

$2,586,971

$769,204

 

 

 

Per Share

$0.10

$0.03

 

 

 

Net Loss/Gain on Investments

($244,029,899)

$172,290,450

 

 

 

Per Share

($9.93)

$7.21

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

23,975,610

24,181,874

*

After dividends and distributions of $3.05 per share paid in December 2021 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2022.

The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022, included: Republic Services, Microsoft, Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Apple.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
04:26pGeneral American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30,..
BU
07/27GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS : Quarterly Dividend and Distribution on Preferred Stock
PU
07/27General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors
BU
05/02General American Investors Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
05/02General American Investors Reports Net Assets as of March 31, 2022
BU
04/20General American Investors Company, Inc. Quarterly Dividend and Distribution on 5.95% P..
BU
04/20GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS : Quarterly Dividend and Distribution on Preferred Stock
PU
02/18General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Year Ended December 3..
BU
02/18Tranche Update on General American Investors Company, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announ..
CI
02/18General American Investors Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 15,4 M - -
Net income 2021 294 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,82x
Yield 2021 7,47%
Capitalization 944 M 944 M -
EV / Sales 2020 60,0x
EV / Sales 2021 69,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
General American Investors Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Wallace Priest President
Gene S. Stark VP, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Spencer Davidson Chairman
Craig Anthony Grassi Vice President & Director-Information Technology
John D. Gordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.-12.31%944
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.89%9 791
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.15%6 194
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.04%4 267
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED4.02%4 211
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.19%3 999