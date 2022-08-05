General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2022

General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2022. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2022 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.

The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:

6/30/22 6/30/21 Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock $1,007,632,841 $1,227,414,148 Net Assets Per Common Share $42.03 $50.76 Net Investment Income $2,586,971 $769,204 Per Share $0.10 $0.03 Net Loss/Gain on Investments ($244,029,899) $172,290,450 Per Share ($9.93) $7.21 Common Shares Outstanding 23,975,610 24,181,874

* After dividends and distributions of $3.05 per share paid in December 2021 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2022.

The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022, included: Republic Services, Microsoft, Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Apple.

