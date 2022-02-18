Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General American Investors Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAM   US3688021043

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.

(GAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Year Ended December 31, 2021

02/18/2022 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Form N-CSR, which contains the Company’s 2021 Annual Report, is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.

The 2021 Annual Report and the Proxy Statement, pertaining to the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 20, 2022, are also available on the website.

The Annual Report indicates that as of and for the year ended:

 

2021

2020

 

 

 

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,282,788,664

$1,087,971,063

Per Common Share

$52.59*

$44.00**

 

 

 

Net Investment Income

$562,688

$3,134,606

Per Common Share

$0.02

$0.13

 

 

 

Net Gain (Loss) on Investments

$293,048,209

$73,837,456

Per Common Share

$12.14

$3.10

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

24,392,134

24,728,206

 

 

 

Dividends and Distributions to Common Shareholders

$78,805,645

$60,588,552

Per Common Share

$3.30

$2.50

 

 

 

Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Shareholders

$11,311,972

$11,311,972

Per Common Share

$0.47

$0.46

*

After dividends and distributions of $3.05 per share paid in December 2021 and $0.25 per share paid in February 2021.

**

After dividends and distributions of $2.50 per share paid in December 2020.

The Company also reported that it purchased 980,510 shares of its outstanding common stock in the open market during 2021. The Board of Directors has authorized repurchasing common shares when they are trading at a discount in excess of 8%. The Company is also authorized to repurchase up to one million shares of its 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (symbol GAM Pr B on NYSE) when they are trading at less than $25 per share. The aggregate liquidation value of the preferred stock is $190.1 million.

The five largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio at December 31, 2021 included: Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Republic Services, ASML Holding N.V., and Apple, Inc.

General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
02/04GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/26General American Investors Company Common/Preferred Stock – Dividend/Distribution
BU
01/26General American Investors Company, Inc. Declares A Spill-Over Capital Gain Distributio..
CI
01/18GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS : Layout Providing Year-End Tax Reporting Information, 2021
PU
01/18GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS : Federal Income Tax Information Notice, 2021
PU
2021CORRECTING and REPLACING General American Investors Announces Issue Price for the 2021 ..
BU
2021GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS : Renewal of Preferred Stock Repurchase Program and Annual Shar..
PU
2021GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY A : Actions Taken by the Board of Directors
BU
2021GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, : Optional dividend; amount shown is in cash
FA
2021Notice to Shareholder Concerning Year-End Dividend and Distribution
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,2 M - -
Net income 2020 77,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 6,72%
Capitalization 994 M 994 M -
EV / Sales 2019 43,6x
EV / Sales 2020 60,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
General American Investors Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Wallace Priest President
Gene S. Stark VP, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Spencer Davidson Chairman
Craig Anthony Grassi Vice President & Director-Information Technology
John D. Gordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.-7.76%994
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.89%10 339
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.35%6 286
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.14%4 662
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.31%3 245
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.3.43%2 713