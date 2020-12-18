Log in
GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.

(GAM)
General American Investors : Issue Price ($36.825) of Common Shares to be Issued for Year-End Dividend and Distribution

12/18/2020 | 05:19pm EST
For:

General American Investors Company, Inc.

530 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York 10036

Company Contact:

Eugene S. Stark

December 18, 2020

Vice-President, Administration

(212) 916-8447

For Immediate Release

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS ANNOUNCES

ISSUE PRICE FOR THE 2020 YEAR-END DIVIDEND AND DISTRIBUTION PAYABLE ON

DECEMBER 30, 2020

NEW YORK - Dec. 18 - General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE: GAM), a closed- end investment company, announced that the price at which shares of its common stock will be issued to stockholders who elected to receive additional shares in payment of the 2020 year-end dividend and distribution on its common stock will be $36.825 per share. The issue price represents the average between the high and the low prices on the New York Stock Exchange on December 18, 2020, which was below the net asset value of $43.54 per share on that date. The dividend and distribution is payable on December 30, 2020. As announced on November 4, the dividend and distribution amounts to $2.50 per share in the aggregate and is estimated to consist of:

  • A distribution of $2.27 per share from net long-term capital gains on securities sold.
  • A dividend of $0.23 per share from estimated undistributed net investment income for the full

year 2020.

The final determination as to the taxability of the above amounts will be reported to you in January 2021 via Form 1099-DIV.

General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception, and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential. As of November 30, 2020, the Company had net assets of approximately $1.0 billion applicable to its 24.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. Its preferred shares (symbol GAM Pr B) are also listed on the NYSE and their aggregate liquidation value is $190.1 million.

###

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

General American Investors Company Inc. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
