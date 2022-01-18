Log in
    GAM   US3688021043

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.

(GAM)
General American Investors : Layout Providing Year-End Tax Reporting Information, 2021

01/18/2022
PRIMARY LAYOUT

2021 YEAR-END TAX REPORTING INFORMATION

Primary Layout Report Date:

1/17/2022

TARGET DELIVERY DATE: JANUARY 18, 2022

This spreadsheet and the accompanying instructions do not constitute, and should not be considered a substitute for, legal advice. Please refer to the instructions for columns that have an asterisk.

The rules governing the proper tax characterization of distributions by mutual funds can be complex. Each fund should consult its own tax advisor regarding the proper tax characterization and

reporting of the fund's distributions. Please note that AMT should be provided in Column 31 as a percentage of Column 30, not an amount.

Please Skip Rows Between Entries (no requirement to list in CUSIP order)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Total

Year Included in Shareholders' Income

Form 1099 Box 1a Breakdown

Box 1a Total

Form 1099 Box 1b Breakdown

Box 1b Total

Box 2a

Security

Distribution

2020

2022

2021

Foreign

Ordinary

Qualified

Qualified

Qualified

Qualified

Total Capital

Description

Ticker

Estimated

Reclass

Corrected

Record

Ex-Dividend

Payable

Per Share

(Prior Year)

(Next Year)

(Current Year)

Income

Short-term

Tax

Dividends

Income

Short-term

Foreign Tax

Dividends*

Gain Distr.

(Fund Name)

CUSIP

Symbol

(E)

(R)

(C)

Date

Date

Date

(11+12+13)

(14+15+22+26+28+30)

Dividends

Capital Gain

Paid

(14+15+16)

Dividends

Gains

Paid

(18+19+20)

General American Investors

Company, Inc.

Common Stock

368802104

GAM

2/8/2021

2/5/2021

2/19/2021

0.250000

0.250000

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

0.250000

Common Stock

368802104

GAM

11/15/2021

11/12/2021

12/30/2021

3.050000

3.050000

0.462729

0.462729

0.462729

0.462729

2.587271

Preferred Stock

368802401

GAM PR B

3/8/2021

3/5/2021

3/24/2021

0.371875

0.371875

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.325878

Preferred Stock

368802401

GAM PR B

6/7/2021

6/4/2021

6/24/2021

0.371875

0.371875

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.325878

Preferred Stock

368802401

GAM PR B

9/7/2021

9/3/2021

9/24/2021

0.371875

0.371875

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.325878

Preferred Stock

368802401

GAM PR B

12/7/2021

12/6/2021

12/24/2021

0.371875

0.371875

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.045997

0.325878

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

Box 2b

Box 2c

Box 2d

Box 3

Box 7

Box 9

Box 10

Box 11

CUSIP

Form 1099 Box 5 Breakdown

Box 5 Total

Form 1099 Box 2e Breakdown

Box 2e

Box 2f

Unrecap

Foreign

Cash

Noncash

Exempt

Percentage

Number

Section 199ASection 199A

Section 199A

Section 199A

Section 897

Section 897

Section 897

Section 897

Section 897

Sec. 1250

Section 1202

CollectiblesNondividen

Tax

Liquidation

Liquidation

Interest

of AMT

Change

Income

Short-term

Foreign Tax

Dividends*

Income

Short-term

Foreign Tax

inary Dividen

Capital

Gain

Gain

(28%) Gain istribution

Paid

Distr

Distr

Dividends

in Column 30

(M) or (Y)

Dividends

Gains

Paid

(33+34+35)

Dividends

Gains

Paid

(37+38+39)

Gain

If questions, contact: Eugene S.

Stark at 212-916-8447

Disclaimer

General American Investors Company Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
