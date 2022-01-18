General American Investors : Layout Providing Year-End Tax Reporting Information, 2021

PRIMARY LAYOUT
2021 YEAR-END TAX REPORTING INFORMATION
Primary Layout Report Date:
1/17/2022
TARGET DELIVERY DATE: JANUARY 18, 2022
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Total
Year Included in Shareholders' Income
Form 1099 Box 1a Breakdown
Box 1a Total
Form 1099 Box 1b Breakdown
Box 1b Total
Box 2a
Security
Distribution
2020
2022
2021
Foreign
Ordinary
Qualified
Qualified
Qualified
Qualified
Total Capital
Description
Ticker
Estimated
Reclass
Corrected
Record
Ex-Dividend
Payable
Per Share
(Prior Year)
(Next Year)
(Current Year)
Income
Short-term
Tax
Dividends
Income
Short-term
Foreign Tax
Dividends*
Gain Distr.
(Fund Name)
CUSIP
Symbol
(E)
(R)
(C)
Date
Date
Date
(11+12+13)
(14+15+22+26+28+30)
Dividends
Capital Gain
Paid
(14+15+16)
Dividends
Gains
Paid
(18+19+20)
|
General American Investors
|
|
Common Stock
368802104
GAM
2/8/2021
2/5/2021
2/19/2021
0.250000
0.250000
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
0.250000
Common Stock
368802104
GAM
11/15/2021
11/12/2021
12/30/2021
3.050000
3.050000
0.462729
0.462729
0.462729
0.462729
2.587271
|
|
|
|
3/8/2021
3/5/2021
3/24/2021
0.371875
0.371875
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.325878
Preferred Stock
368802401
GAM PR B
6/7/2021
6/4/2021
6/24/2021
0.371875
0.371875
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.325878
Preferred Stock
368802401
GAM PR B
9/7/2021
9/3/2021
9/24/2021
0.371875
0.371875
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.325878
Preferred Stock
368802401
GAM PR B
12/7/2021
12/6/2021
12/24/2021
0.371875
0.371875
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.045997
0.325878
|
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Box 2b
Box 2c
Box 2d
Box 3
Box 7
Box 9
Box 10
Box 11
CUSIP
Form 1099 Box 5 Breakdown
Box 5 Total
Form 1099 Box 2e Breakdown
Box 2e
Box 2f
Unrecap
Foreign
Cash
Noncash
Exempt
Percentage
Number
Section 199ASection 199A
Section 199A
Section 199A
Section 897
Section 897
Section 897
Section 897
Section 897
Sec. 1250
Section 1202
CollectiblesNondividen
Tax
Liquidation
Liquidation
Interest
of AMT
Change
Income
Short-term
Foreign Tax
Dividends*
Income
Short-term
Foreign Tax
inary Dividen
Capital
Gain
Gain
(28%) Gain istribution
Paid
Distr
Distr
Dividends
in Column 30
(M) or (Y)
Dividends
Gains
Paid
(33+34+35)
Dividends
Gains
Paid
(37+38+39)
Gain
If questions, contact: Eugene S.
Stark at 212-916-8447
Disclaimer
