General American Investors Reports Net Assets as of September 30, 2021

11/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), reported net assets applicable to the Company’s common stock as of September 30, 2021 of $1,210,235,496 as compared with net assets applicable to its common stock of $1,087,971,063 at December 31, 2020. The value at September 30, 2021 included an increase in net assets resulting from operations for the nine month period of $162,008,798 and a reduction of $33,595,305 representing the cost of 813,884 shares of the Company’s common stock that were repurchased during the nine month period.

Net asset value per share of common stock at September 30, 2021 was $50.61, as compared with $44.00 per share at December 31, 2020.

The third quarter report indicates that as of and for the nine months ended:

 

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

 

 

 

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,210,235,496

$1,005,450,799

Per Common Share

$50.61*

$41.16

 

 

 

Net Investment Income

$687,633

$3,928,010

Per Common Share

$0.03

$0.16

 

 

 

Net Gain (Loss) on Investments

$169,805,144

($60,369,004)

Per Common Share

$7.18

($2.35)

 

 

 

Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Stockholders

$8,483,979

$8,483,979

Per Common Share

$0.35

$0.35

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

23,914,322

24,425,501

*

 

After dividends and distributions of $2.50 per share paid to common stockholders in December 2020 and $0.25 per share paid in February 2021.

For more current information concerning the Company’s net asset value per common share and market price, please visit the Company’s website at: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,2 M - -
Net income 2020 77,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 6,72%
Capitalization 1 116 M 1 116 M -
EV / Sales 2019 43,6x
EV / Sales 2020 60,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
General American Investors Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Wallace Priest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gene S. Stark VP, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Spencer Davidson Chairman
Craig Anthony Grassi Vice President & Director-Information Technology
John D. Gordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS COMPANY, INC.21.97%1 116
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION26.94%9 879
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.32.61%6 261
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND27.70%4 720
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION51.39%3 187
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.31%2 686