General American Investors Reports Net Assets as of September 30, 2021

General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), reported net assets applicable to the Company’s common stock as of September 30, 2021 of $1,210,235,496 as compared with net assets applicable to its common stock of $1,087,971,063 at December 31, 2020. The value at September 30, 2021 included an increase in net assets resulting from operations for the nine month period of $162,008,798 and a reduction of $33,595,305 representing the cost of 813,884 shares of the Company’s common stock that were repurchased during the nine month period.

Net asset value per share of common stock at September 30, 2021 was $50.61, as compared with $44.00 per share at December 31, 2020.

The third quarter report indicates that as of and for the nine months ended:

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock $1,210,235,496 $1,005,450,799 Per Common Share $50.61* $41.16 Net Investment Income $687,633 $3,928,010 Per Common Share $0.03 $0.16 Net Gain (Loss) on Investments $169,805,144 ($60,369,004) Per Common Share $7.18 ($2.35) Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Stockholders $8,483,979 $8,483,979 Per Common Share $0.35 $0.35 Common Shares Outstanding 23,914,322 24,425,501

* After dividends and distributions of $2.50 per share paid to common stockholders in December 2020 and $0.25 per share paid in February 2021.

For more current information concerning the Company’s net asset value per common share and market price, please visit the Company’s website at: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.

