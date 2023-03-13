Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Dynamics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
218.79 USD   -0.97%
Biden touts nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia

03/13/2023 | 06:05pm EDT
STORY: Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak endorsed plans for the so-called AUKUS project, first announced in 2021, at the U.S. naval base in San Diego, California, principal home port of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Under the deal, the United States intends to sell Australia three U.S. Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, which are built by General Dynamics, in the early 2030s, with an option to buy two more if needed.

At the ceremony in San Diego, Biden said the multi-stage project would culminate with British and Australian production and operation of a new class of submarine - SSN-AUKUS - a "trilaterally developed" vessel based on Britain's next-generation design that would be built in Britain and Australia and include "cutting edge" U.S. technologies.

Biden stressed that the submarines would be nuclear-powered, not nuclear armed.


© Reuters 2023
07:03aBiden hosts UK, Australia to reveal anti-China submarine pact
RE
03/10Biden to host Australia and Britain to reveal details of submarine pact to counter Chin..
RE
03/10General Dynamics NASSCO Gets $68.2 Million US Navy Contract
MT
03/09Bueno To Succeed Ramonet as President of General Dynamics European Land Systems
PR
03/09General Dynamics Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/08General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.32 Per Share; Payable May 12 to Shareh..
MT
03/08General Dynamics Raises Qtr Dividend 4.8% to $1.32
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 41 156 M - -
Net income 2023 3 518 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 60 522 M 60 522 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 106 500
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 218,79 $
Average target price 267,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phebe N. Novakovic Vice President-Strategic Planning
Jason Wright Aiken CFO & Executive VP-Technologies Segment
Marguerite Amy Gilliland President-Information Technology & Senior VP
Thomas W. Kirchmaier SVP-Planning, Communications & Trade Compliance
Kimberly A. Kuryea Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-10.95%60 522
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.88%140 146
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.26%121 394
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.73%70 371
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.32%38 631
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.62%34 188