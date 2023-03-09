Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29:02 2023-03-09 am EST
227.39 USD   +0.14%
10:01aBueno To Succeed Ramonet as President of General Dynamics European Land Systems
PR
03/08General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.32 Per Share; Payable May 12 to Shareholders of Record on April 14
MT
03/08General Dynamics Raises Qtr Dividend 4.8% to $1.32
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bueno To Succeed Ramonet as President of General Dynamics European Land Systems

03/09/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that Alfonso Ramonet, president of General Dynamics European Land Systems, has informed the company of his intent to retire at the end of March 2023.

He will be succeeded by Antonio Bueno, who currently serves as General Dynamics European Land Systems' chief financial officer and vice president of Finance and Information Technology.

"Alfonso Ramonet has served General Dynamics with distinction for 33 years," said Mark C. Roualet, executive vice president for the company's Combat Systems group. "Under his leadership, General Dynamics European Land Systems has expanded its footprint to seven countries, integrating a collection of sites into a unified business that is well positioned to continue delivering market-leading products to our customers."

"Antonio Bueno is a proven leader who is positioned to ensure that General Dynamics European Land Systems continues to deliver strong results while focusing on future growth," Roualet said.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bueno-to-succeed-ramonet-as-president-of-general-dynamics-european-land-systems-301768025.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
10:01aBueno To Succeed Ramonet as President of General Dynamics European Land Systems
PR
03/08General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.32 Per Share; Payable May 12 to Shareh..
MT
03/08General Dynamics Raises Qtr Dividend 4.8% to $1.32
DJ
03/08General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend
PR
03/07Romania aims to buy Abrams tanks, senior army official says
RE
03/06General Dynamics Unit Gets $9.1 Million US Army Contract
MT
03/02Elbit Systems Secures $252 Million of New Contracts, Romanian Unit Gets $120 Million Fo..
MT
03/02General Dynamics Land Systems Gets $15.5 Million Modification to US Army Contract
MT
03/01General Dynamics Land Systems Secures $34.2 Million Modification to US Army Contract
MT
02/27General Dynamics Land Systems Gets Up to $63.7 Million Modification to US Defense Logis..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations