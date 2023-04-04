Advanced search
GDIT Awarded $1.7 Billion Flight School Training Support Services Contract

04/04/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Company will upgrade virtual flight simulators and provide training services for thousands of aviators over the next decade

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded the Flight School Training Support Services contract to support the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence. Awarded in March, the $1.7 billion contract, managed by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, has a five-year base period and seven option years.

The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence leads the Flight School XXI program, the primary training program for all Army rotary wing aviators, at Fort Rucker, Ala. Each year, the program trains approximately 4,000 entry-level and graduate-level students. Under the contract, GDIT will use advanced simulation technology to train students at the Fort Rucker facility, the largest of its kind in the world. Students will be trained in multiple cargo, attack, utility and training helicopter platforms. The GDIT team will own, operate, maintain and upgrade a suite of virtual flight simulators and also provide related training and program management services.

"We have partnered with the U.S. Army for nearly two decades and provided more than one million hours of simulation training," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT's president. "We are looking forward to continuing to support the next generation of aviators with cost-effective and modern training capabilities."

The company's experience with delivering modern training environments spans across the Department of Defense. These training programs include live, virtual and constructive solutions and multi-domain operations training.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com.   More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdit-awarded-1-7-billion-flight-school-training-support-services-contract-301789876.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


