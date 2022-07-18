Log in
GDIT Awarded Europe-Wide IT and Enterprise Network Contract

07/18/2022
FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded the Europe-Wide Information Technology and Enterprise Network (EITEN) contract by the 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The single-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $908 million with a five-year base period and a three-year option. 

GDIT will support IT and network systems operated by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe. Individual task orders will encompass modernizing and supporting existing infrastructure, networks, systems, operations and maintenance, cybersecurity, as well as managing new requirements and emerging technology. Services will take place at various facilities in Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, and the rest of Europe.

"This contract will equip airmen across Europe with the knowledge, tools and data they need to mobilize and operate at any place and any time," said Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for GDIT's Defense Division. "Consolidating multiple mission-critical services under a single contract will also allow for greater speed, flexibility and accessibility of IT services needed across the region."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdit-awarded-europe-wide-it-and-enterprise-network-contract-301588245.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


