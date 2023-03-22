Advanced search
GDIT Expands Scientific and Climate Support to EPA with Contract Awards Totaling $380 Million

03/22/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded two contracts totaling $380 million by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The contracts expand the company's technology and scientific research and support services to enable the agency's critical environmental and climate initiatives.

The Superfund Quality and Sample Support (QSS) contract is valued at $195 million with one two-year base period and three two-year option periods. Under QSS, GDIT will provide program support and infrastructure through the application of technical, scientific, analytical chemistry and information technology services to the EPA Office of Superfund Remediation and Technology Innovation. These services will support the office's mission to clean up contaminated Superfund sites such as manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills and mining sites across the country and return them for safe and healthy reuse to communities. 

The second award is a new technical support contract to enable the EPA to protect and secure the nation's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The $185 million single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a five-year period of performance. GDIT will provide technical, cyber, education and program management services to the EPA Water Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience Division. GDIT will support the EPA in building resilience of critical water and wastewater utilities in communities across the nation from natural and manmade disasters, terrorism, cyberattacks and climate change.

"For more than 40 years, GDIT has partnered with the EPA on many environmental initiatives that are vital to the protection of public health in communities across the U.S.," said Darby Chellis Bade, GDIT vice president for EPA programs and climate initiatives. "At GDIT, we are committed to sustainability and delivering mission-critical environmental programs for our customers. This work inspires our scientists and IT professionals who are passionate about protecting our environment and enhancing climate resilience for current and future generations."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdit-expands-scientific-and-climate-support-to-epa-with-contract-awards-totaling-380-million-301779029.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


© PRNewswire 2023
