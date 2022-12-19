Advanced search
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
244.30 USD   -0.75%
04:46pGeneral Dynamics Appoints Aiken as Executive Vice President and CFO; Marzilli to Retire
PR
12/13General Dynamics Electric Boat Gets $50.1 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
12/09General Dynamics : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
General Dynamics Appoints Aiken as Executive Vice President and CFO; Marzilli to Retire

12/19/2022 | 04:46pm EST
RESTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that it has appointed chief financial officer Jason Aiken as executive vice president of the Technologies segment effective January 1, 2023.  Aiken will retain his responsibilities as chief financial officer while expanding his leadership role. Christopher Marzilli, who has served as executive vice president of Technologies since 2019, has informed the company of his intent to retire in early 2023.

Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer, said "Chris Marzilli has served General Dynamics with distinction for 40 years and contributed to the robust growth and profitability of the Technologies segment. We thank Chris for his many years of service to General Dynamics and we wish him well."

"Jason Aiken is a very capable, proven leader who is positioned to ensure that the Technologies segment continues to meet our customers' needs while delivering on its strong backlog and focusing on future growth," said Novakovic. 

Aiken has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of the company since January 2014.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics has appointed chief financial officer Jason Aiken as executive vice president of the Technologies segment effective January 1, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-appoints-aiken-as-executive-vice-president-and-cfo-marzilli-to-retire-301706507.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2022
