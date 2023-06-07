Advanced search
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:20:56 2023-06-07 pm EDT
213.77 USD   +1.40%
General Dynamics Board Announces Dividend

06/07/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
RESTON, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 11, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2023.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-board-announces-dividend-301845207.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer