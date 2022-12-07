Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-12-07 pm EST
245.89 USD   -0.96%
02:01pGeneral Dynamics Board Declares Dividend
PR
10:11aGeneral Dynamics : GDIT Awarded $84 Million Traumatic Brain Injury Research and Support Contract by the Defense Health Agency
PU
12/06U.S. approves potential sale $3.75 billion of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Poland
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

12/07/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 20, 2023.  

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.  

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-board-declares-dividend-301697471.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
02:01pGeneral Dynamics Board Declares Dividend
PR
10:11aGeneral Dynamics : GDIT Awarded $84 Million Traumatic Brain Injury Research and Support Co..
PU
12/06U.S. approves potential sale $3.75 billion of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Poland
RE
12/06U.S. approves potential sale $3.75 billion of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Poland
RE
12/06Jet Aviation Announces Maintenance Capability Expansion in Middle East
AQ
12/05Jet Aviation Announces Extension of Boeing 777 Maintenance Capabilities in Basel
AQ
12/05General Dynamics Land Systems Obtains $11 Million Modification to US Army Contract
MT
12/05General Dynamics' Bath Iron Works Gets $8 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
12/04General Dynamics : Jet Aviation Announces Maintenance Capability Expansion in Middle East
PU
12/01General Dynamics Unit Gets $16.5 Million Modification to US Army Contract
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations