GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend

03/02/2022 | 03:22pm EST
RESTON, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 6, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022. This is the 25th consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents a 5.9% increase over last year's dividend.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

