Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:48 2023-03-08 pm EST
225.24 USD   -2.07%
02:01pGeneral Dynamics Board Increases Dividend
PR
03/07Romania aims to buy Abrams tanks, senior army official says
RE
03/06General Dynamics Unit Gets $9.1 Million US Army Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend

03/08/2023 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023. This is the 26th consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents a 4.8% increase over last year's dividend.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.  

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-board-increases-dividend-301766053.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
02:01pGeneral Dynamics Board Increases Dividend
PR
03/07Romania aims to buy Abrams tanks, senior army official says
RE
03/06General Dynamics Unit Gets $9.1 Million US Army Contract
MT
03/02Elbit Systems Secures $252 Million of New Contracts, Romanian Unit Gets $120 Million Fo..
MT
03/02General Dynamics Land Systems Gets $15.5 Million Modification to US Army Contract
MT
03/01General Dynamics Land Systems Secures $34.2 Million Modification to US Army Contract
MT
02/27General Dynamics Land Systems Gets Up to $63.7 Million Modification to US Defense Logis..
MT
02/22Transcript : General Dynamics Corporation Presents at Barclays Industrial Sel..
CI
02/21Timken Wins Contract to Supply Main Reduction Gears for US Navy
MT
02/16General Dynamics : Gulfstream delivers 100th g600
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations