  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:39 2023-05-17 pm EDT
210.80 USD   +1.54%
General Dynamics CEO to speak at Bernstein Conference
PR
Home Depot Results, Outlook Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
General Dynamics Land Systems Gets $17.6 Million Modification to US Army Contract for Abrams System Technical Support
MT
General Dynamics CEO to speak at Bernstein Conference

05/17/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
RESTON, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic will speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, on Wednesday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://gd.com

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com

