General Dynamics Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) is currently at $212.95, down $10.91 or 4.87%

--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $209.78

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.01%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Up 2.15% year-to-date

--Down 14.03% from its all-time closing high of $247.69 on April 20, 2022

--Up 13.93% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it closed at $186.91

--Down 14.03% from its 52-week closing high of $247.69 on April 20, 2022

--Up 15.68% from its 52-week closing low of $184.09 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $209.84; lowest intraday level since June 17, 2022, when it hit $208.12

--Down 6.26% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.29%

All data as of 2:56:28 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1516ET