    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45 2022-07-05 pm EDT
213.70 USD   -4.54%
03:17pGeneral Dynamics Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/30General Dynamics' Unit Gets $600 Million Contract Modifications from US Navy
MT
06/30GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Dynamics Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) is currently at $212.95, down $10.91 or 4.87%


--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $209.78

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.01%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Up 2.15% year-to-date

--Down 14.03% from its all-time closing high of $247.69 on April 20, 2022

--Up 13.93% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it closed at $186.91

--Down 14.03% from its 52-week closing high of $247.69 on April 20, 2022

--Up 15.68% from its 52-week closing low of $184.09 on July 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $209.84; lowest intraday level since June 17, 2022, when it hit $208.12

--Down 6.26% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.29%


All data as of 2:56:28 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1516ET

Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 493 M - -
Net income 2022 3 380 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 62 048 M 62 048 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 103 100
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 223,86 $
Average target price 264,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phebe N. Novakovic Vice President-Strategic Planning
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Technologies
Marguerite Amy Gilliland President-Information Technology & Senior VP
Thomas W. Kirchmaier SVP-Planning, Communications & Trade Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.38%62 048
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.74%143 887
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.98%115 548
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.65%75 604
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.07%46 915
BAE SYSTEMS PLC52.06%31 911