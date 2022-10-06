Advanced search
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
10/06/2022 03:21 pm EDT
223.16 USD   -1.00%
03:01pGeneral Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $533 Million for Virginia-Class Submarine Support
PR
10/06GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/05Epirus, General Dynamics Land Systems Unveil Integrated Counter-Electronics System Stryker Leonidas
PR
General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $533 Million for Virginia-Class Submarine Support

10/06/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
GROTON, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded a U.S. Navy contract modification for lead-yard support, development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class attack submarines.

The contract modification has a value of $532.9 million. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2023.

"We are proud to continue to support the design and engineering of Virginia-class submarines to ensure they have the superior warfighting capabilities the U.S. Navy needs to defend our Nation," said Kevin Graney, president of Electric Boat. "The continued evolution of the Virginia class over the last two decades guarantees our sailors the asymmetric advantage they deserve."

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, the company employs approximately 18,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at gdeb.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-electric-boat-awarded-533-million-for-virginia-class-submarine-support-301643058.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Electric Boat


© PRNewswire 2022
