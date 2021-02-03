Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics Corporation    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Dynamics : Elects Robert K. Steel to Board of Directors

02/03/2021 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) has elected Robert K. Steel to be a director of the corporation, effective February 3. He has been appointed to serve on the Finance and Benefit Plans Committee.

Steel, 69, is a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, a global financial services firm. His previous positions include New York City's deputy mayor for Economic Development, CEO and president of Wachovia Corporation and undersecretary of the U.S. Treasury for Domestic Finance. Steel spent nearly 30 years at Goldman Sachs, rising to head of its Global Equities division and vice chairman of the firm.

"Bob has a deep background in both finance and government service that will be an asset to our board," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer of General Dynamics. "Bob's demonstrated commitment to sustainability will also enrich our sustainability initiatives."

Steel is a graduate of Duke University and the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He serves on several non-profit boards including as chair of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board Foundation and as a trustee of the Economic Club of New York and the Aspen Institute.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $­­­37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-elects-robert-k-steel-to-board-of-directors-301221603.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
03:31pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Elects Robert K. Steel to Board of Directors
PR
09:43aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GDIT Announces Availability of AWS Services on milCloud 2.0
AQ
02/01GENERAL DYNAMICS' : IT Unit to Provide Defense Department With Access to AWS Clo..
MT
02/01GENERAL DYNAMICS : GDIT Announces Availability of AWS Services on milCloud 2.0
PR
01/27Business jet prices stabilizing in 2021 after year-end order blitz
RE
01/27GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : Q4 Earnings, Revenue Down
MT
01/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : Earnings Flash (GD) GENERAL DYNAMICS Reports Q4 Revenue $10.4..
MT
01/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ