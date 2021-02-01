Log in
General Dynamics : GDIT Announces Availability of AWS Services on milCloud 2.0

02/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today the availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the milCloud 2.0 contract, providing Department of Defense (DoD) mission partners access to an expanded portfolio of secure cloud services. Defense agencies now have another mechanism to quickly and easily move their workloads to AWS through a streamlined contracting process.

A fit-for-purpose, high-security commercial cloud, milCloud 2.0 offers ease of use and affordability for mission-critical applications and data. This solution now allows mission partners to take advantage of the latest technology and innovate more quickly with artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber sensing and other emerging capabilities. milCloud 2.0 enables the DoD and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to accelerate cloud adoption, simplify acquisition, achieve cost savings and improve mission effectiveness through a single contract. 

"We're pleased to announce milCloud 2.0 capabilities are now expanded to also provide mission partners leading cloud services from AWS," said Leigh Palmer, senior vice president of GDIT's defense division. "This aligns precisely with the DoD Hybrid Cloud Strategy and actually simplifies acquisition and choice for the DoD and DISA mission partners."

Users across the DoD enterprise can leverage the milCloud 2.0 contract for migrations, application modernization and new application development, and can now take advantage of cloud services from AWS in areas such as analytics, edge computing, end user computing and security. With streamlined onboarding via the existing milCloud 2.0 contract, DoD mission partners can swiftly acquire cloud services for a wide variety of workloads.

"Through this collaboration between AWS and GDIT, DoD customers can access leading cloud services from AWS in areas such as compute, storage, database, networking, analytics, machine learning, migration, security, and more," said Dave Levy, vice president of U.S. Government, Nonprofit and Healthcare at AWS. "We look forward to continuing to support the department's modernization efforts and the mission critical needs of our nation's warfighters."

More information about GDIT is available at www.gdit.com. milCloud 2.0 is held by CSRA LLC, a General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) managed affiliate. milCloud and the milCloud logo are registered trademarks owned by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

GDIT announced today the availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the milCloud 2.0 contract, providing DoD mission partners access to an expanded portfolio of secure cloud services.

DoD mission partners will have immediate access to a comprehensive and secure portfolio of cloud services via milCloud 2.0.

