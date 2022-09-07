Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
2022-09-07
227.74 USD   +1.42%
General Dynamics : GDIT Awarded $298 Million Application Development Contract by US Courts

09/07/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a five-year, $298 million blanket purchase agreement by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AOUSC) Case Management Systems Office (CMSO).

Under the contract, which was awarded in May, GDIT will provide application development, solutions architecture, operations and engineering, and cybersecurity support services. The company will also implement a robust development, security, and operations approach to secure and accelerate software delivery.

"We have supported AOUSC with advanced technology capabilities and services for more than 25 years, and this contract gives us another opportunity to further advance its mission," said John Ludecke, GDIT's vice president and general manager, Federal Civilian Division.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

Media Relations
Oliver Nutt
Oliver.Nutt@gdit.com

Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 431 M - -
Net income 2022 3 386 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 61 462 M 61 462 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 103 100
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 227,74 $
Average target price 260,81 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phebe N. Novakovic Vice President-Strategic Planning
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Technologies
Marguerite Amy Gilliland President-Information Technology & Senior VP
Thomas W. Kirchmaier SVP-Planning, Communications & Trade Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.71%61 462
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.28%128 291
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.55%110 775
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.94%74 221
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.75%43 967
BAE SYSTEMS PLC42.45%28 150