General Dynamics : GDIT Awarded $298 Million Application Development Contract by US Courts

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a five-year, $298 million blanket purchase agreement by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AOUSC) Case Management Systems Office (CMSO).

Under the contract, which was awarded in May, GDIT will provide application development, solutions architecture, operations and engineering, and cybersecurity support services. The company will also implement a robust development, security, and operations approach to secure and accelerate software delivery.

"We have supported AOUSC with advanced technology capabilities and services for more than 25 years, and this contract gives us another opportunity to further advance its mission," said John Ludecke, GDIT's vice president and general manager, Federal Civilian Division.

