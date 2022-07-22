General Dynamics : GDIT Awarded $65 Million Cloud and Data Integration Contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a new $65 million contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Enterprise Architecture Data Group to support its Integrated Data Repository (IDR). The five-year contract has a one-year base period, three one-year and one eight-month option periods, and one four-month transition period.

CMS maintains the largest volume of health care data files in the world. The IDR is a high-volume data warehouse integrating claims, beneficiary and provider data sources to support various Medicare and Medicaid programs. Access to this robust integrated data supports analytics across CMS, including insights into medical trends, healthcare costs, and fraud, waste and abuse.

Under this contract, GDIT will provide agile transformation and development, security and operations services in support of on-premise and cloud systems. GDIT will support the migration to the cloud and provide operations and maintenance services on both systems.

"CMS has made incredible progress as it moves its enterprise systems to the cloud," said Kamal Narang, vice president and general manager for GDIT's Federal Health sector. "This is another step in improving the agency's data accessibility and analysis capabilities. As one of the largest providers of cloud services to CMS, we are proud to continue providing our cloud expertise to support their modernization journey."

The contract continues GDIT's 40-year partnership with CMS. In September 2020, CMS selected GDIT to evolve one of the largest public clouds in the federal government. Under that task order, GDIT is supporting the agency to help optimize its cloud technology investments and financial operations as it implements a mature multi-cloud environment designed to deliver critical healthcare services to tens of millions of Americans through hosted sites, Medicare.gov and Healthcare.gov.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

