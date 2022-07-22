Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
216.76 USD   -0.06%
04:24pGENERAL DYNAMICS : GDIT Awarded $65 Million Cloud and Data Integration Contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
PU
07/20General Dynamics Mission Systems Gets $272.9 Million Contract From US Navy
MT
07/20General Dynamics Mission Systems Awarded $272.9 Mln Contract for US and UK Submarine Fire Control Systems
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Dynamics : GDIT Awarded $65 Million Cloud and Data Integration Contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

07/22/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded a new $65 million contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Enterprise Architecture Data Group to support its Integrated Data Repository (IDR). The five-year contract has a one-year base period, three one-year and one eight-month option periods, and one four-month transition period.

CMS maintains the largest volume of health care data files in the world. The IDR is a high-volume data warehouse integrating claims, beneficiary and provider data sources to support various Medicare and Medicaid programs. Access to this robust integrated data supports analytics across CMS, including insights into medical trends, healthcare costs, and fraud, waste and abuse.

Under this contract, GDIT will provide agile transformation and development, security and operations services in support of on-premise and cloud systems. GDIT will support the migration to the cloud and provide operations and maintenance services on both systems.

"CMS has made incredible progress as it moves its enterprise systems to the cloud," said Kamal Narang, vice president and general manager for GDIT's Federal Health sector. "This is another step in improving the agency's data accessibility and analysis capabilities. As one of the largest providers of cloud services to CMS, we are proud to continue providing our cloud expertise to support their modernization journey."

The contract continues GDIT's 40-year partnership with CMS. In September 2020, CMS selected GDIT to evolve one of the largest public clouds in the federal government. Under that task order, GDIT is supporting the agency to help optimize its cloud technology investments and financial operations as it implements a mature multi-cloud environment designed to deliver critical healthcare services to tens of millions of Americans through hosted sites, Medicare.gov and Healthcare.gov.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

Media Relations
Oliver Nutt
Oliver.Nutt@gdit.com

Disclaimer

General Dynamics Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
04:24pGENERAL DYNAMICS : GDIT Awarded $65 Million Cloud and Data Integration Contract by the Cen..
PU
07/20General Dynamics Mission Systems Gets $272.9 Million Contract From US Navy
MT
07/20General Dynamics Mission Systems Awarded $272.9 Mln Contract for US and UK Submarine Fi..
MT
07/20General Dynamics Mission Systems Awarded $272.9 Million Contract for US and UK Submarin..
PR
07/20General Dynamics Business Unit Awarded U.S. Navy Contract With $272.9 Million Value
DJ
07/18General Dynamics Subsidiary Secures $908 Million Contract From US Air Force
MT
07/18GDIT Awarded Europe-Wide IT and Enterprise Network Contract
PR
07/18General Dynamics Information Technology Wins Europe-Wide IT and Enterprise Network Cont..
CI
07/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Maintaining Midday Gains Ahead of Friday Close
MT
07/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Climbing with Broader Friday Markets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 492 M - -
Net income 2022 3 379 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 60 116 M 60 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 103 100
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 216,89 $
Average target price 263,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phebe N. Novakovic Vice President-Strategic Planning
David Paddock Vice President
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Technologies
Marguerite Amy Gilliland President-Information Technology & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.96%60 116
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.19%140 728
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.20%104 788
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.83%70 541
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.09%43 221
BAE SYSTEMS PLC42.89%29 512