General Dynamics : GDIT Awarded Prime Position on $10 Billion Medical Research and Development IDIQ Contract by the Defense Health Agency

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10 billion with a five-year base period and one five-year option.

The DHA enables the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force to combatant commands in peacetime and wartime. The agency uses Omnibus contracting vehicles for discovery and evaluation of innovative medical solutions and supports DHA's medical research and development initiatives.

GDIT was awarded a position to compete for task orders in all four market segments: Research and Development; Research and Development Support Services; Regulatory Processes; and Translational Science Support and Services. These four market segments encompass a broad range of program areas, including medical simulation technologies; infectious diseases; military health, performance, and recovery; clinical and rehabilitative medicine; and emerging science and technology.

"GDIT has partnered with the Military Health System for more than 30 years. We are honored to support our nation's service members and their families with advanced medical research and technical expertise that will enhance their health and safety," said Kamal Narang, GDIT vice president and general manager for Federal Health.

GDIT works across the Military Health System, from health surveillance to biomedical and clinical research, to protect the health of service members at home and abroad. The company contributes to groundbreaking research and solutions for military health partners in areas such as traumatic brain injuries and infectious diseases.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

