  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
223.80 USD   +1.80%
05:44pGENERAL DYNAMICS : GDIT Awarded Prime Position on $10 Billion Medical Research and Development IDIQ Contract by the Defense Health Agency
PU
10:49aWells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on General Dynamics to $256 From $282, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/27GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Dynamics : GDIT Awarded Prime Position on $10 Billion Medical Research and Development IDIQ Contract by the Defense Health Agency

07/28/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10 billion with a five-year base period and one five-year option.

The DHA enables the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force to combatant commands in peacetime and wartime. The agency uses Omnibus contracting vehicles for discovery and evaluation of innovative medical solutions and supports DHA's medical research and development initiatives.

GDIT was awarded a position to compete for task orders in all four market segments: Research and Development; Research and Development Support Services; Regulatory Processes; and Translational Science Support and Services. These four market segments encompass a broad range of program areas, including medical simulation technologies; infectious diseases; military health, performance, and recovery; clinical and rehabilitative medicine; and emerging science and technology.

"GDIT has partnered with the Military Health System for more than 30 years. We are honored to support our nation's service members and their families with advanced medical research and technical expertise that will enhance their health and safety," said Kamal Narang, GDIT vice president and general manager for Federal Health.

GDIT works across the Military Health System, from health surveillance to biomedical and clinical research, to protect the health of service members at home and abroad. The company contributes to groundbreaking research and solutions for military health partners in areas such as traumatic brain injuries and infectious diseases.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

Media Relations
Oliver Nutt
Oliver.Nutt@gdit.com

Disclaimer

General Dynamics Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 393 M - -
Net income 2022 3 354 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 60 176 M 60 176 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 54,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phebe N. Novakovic Vice President-Strategic Planning
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Technologies
Marguerite Amy Gilliland President-Information Technology & Senior VP
Thomas W. Kirchmaier SVP-Planning, Communications & Trade Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.39%60 176
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.86%132 868
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.65%105 674
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.88%69 299
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.93%43 185
BAE SYSTEMS PLC42.49%29 678