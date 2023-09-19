By Ben Glickman

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, secured a $517.2 million delivery order for submarine parts from the U.S. Navy.

The Groton, Conn.-based defense contractor said Tuesday that the order was made against a previously issued basic ordering agreement for General Dynamics to deliver Virginia-class attack submarine spare parts.

The company said that work will be performed in Groton and Pawcatuck, Conn.

