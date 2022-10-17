General Dynamics : Jet Aviation invests in Bozeman, Scottsdale and Houston U.S. facilities

Jet Aviation announced today that it is continuing to invest in global business aviation infrastructure. In service of growing customer demand, the company is currently investing in its Bozeman, Montana, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Houston, Texas facilities.

Jet Aviation has broken ground on a new 40,000 square-foot hangar at its Bozeman facility, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023. The new hangar will be able to accommodate any large cabin jet.

"We see strong demand for hangar space and the growing need to accommodate large cabin jets," stated Danny Larsen, Jet Aviation's VP business development and real estate. "According to market data, the U.S. business jet fleet increased by 34% with a physical footprint of 27.5 million square-feet, between 2010 and 2020. Jet Aviation manages some 300 aircraft worldwide with a significant number being large cabin, and as such, we are delighted to be expanding our U.S. infrastructure to support this demand and offer solutions for our current and future customers."

In Houston, the company is also in the process of rebuilding 30,000 square-feet hangar, renovating 6,000 square-feet of FBO lobby space and upgrading 4,500 square-feet of office space. With the aim to improve customer and employee experiences, the completion of these projects will span across the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.