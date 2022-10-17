Advanced search
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39 2022-10-17 pm EDT
228.23 USD   +3.19%
General Dynamics : Jet Aviation invests in Bozeman, Scottsdale and Houston U.S. facilities

10/17/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Jet Aviation announced today that it is continuing to invest in global business aviation infrastructure. In service of growing customer demand, the company is currently investing in its Bozeman, Montana, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Houston, Texas facilities.

Jet Aviation has broken ground on a new 40,000 square-foot hangar at its Bozeman facility, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023. The new hangar will be able to accommodate any large cabin jet.

"We see strong demand for hangar space and the growing need to accommodate large cabin jets," stated Danny Larsen, Jet Aviation's VP business development and real estate. "According to market data, the U.S. business jet fleet increased by 34% with a physical footprint of 27.5 million square-feet, between 2010 and 2020. Jet Aviation manages some 300 aircraft worldwide with a significant number being large cabin, and as such, we are delighted to be expanding our U.S. infrastructure to support this demand and offer solutions for our current and future customers."

In Houston, the company is also in the process of rebuilding 30,000 square-feet hangar, renovating 6,000 square-feet of FBO lobby space and upgrading 4,500 square-feet of office space. With the aim to improve customer and employee experiences, the completion of these projects will span across the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Disclaimer

General Dynamics Corporation published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 399 M - -
Net income 2022 3 388 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 867 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 60 537 M 60 537 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 103 100
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 221,17 $
Average target price 258,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phebe N. Novakovic Vice President-Strategic Planning
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Technologies
Marguerite Amy Gilliland President-Information Technology & Senior VP
Thomas W. Kirchmaier SVP-Planning, Communications & Trade Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.09%60 537
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.03%121 553
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.57%103 253
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.92%71 815
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.47%41 813
BAE SYSTEMS PLC43.83%27 454