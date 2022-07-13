Log in
General Dynamics Land Systems Awarded up to $280 Million for Trophy Active Protection System Kits for Abrams Tanks

07/13/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
U.S. Army contract will increase tanks' survivability on the battlefield 

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that it has been awarded a competitive award worth up to $280,112,700 to procure Trophy Ready Kits as an Active Protection System (APS) for Abrams main battle tanks.

Trophy rapidly detects, classifies and engages threats such as recoilless rifles, antitank guided missiles, rockets, tank rounds and rocket-propelled grenades. The detection of threats, including their launch location, allows Abrams tank crews to rapidly handle targets.

The kits will be added to M1A2 SEPv2 and M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks as needed, continuing their fielding across the Army.

"We are honored to have been chosen by the Army to continue to provide this important capability to keep tank crew members and their vehicles safe on the battlefield," said Gordon Stein, vice president of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems.

Work on the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is expected to extend into mid-2027.

General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-land-systems-awarded-up-to-280-million-for-trophy-active-protection-system-kits-for-abrams-tanks-301586131.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Land Systems


© PRNewswire 2022
