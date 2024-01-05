By Chris Wack

General Dynamics said Friday that Kim Kuryea, currently senior vice president of human resources and administration, will become the company's finance chief, effective Feb. 15.

Jason Aiken, the current executive vice president of technologies and CFO, will move on from his joint role to focus exclusively on the operating duties of the technologies group, effective Feb. 15.

Mark Roualet, executive vice president of combat systems, has informed the company that he will retire in April. Roualet will be succeeded by Danny Deep, who currently serves as president of General Dynamics Land Systems, effective April 15.

Kuryea will be replaced by Shane Berg, who currently serves as senior vice president of planning and development.

